Another Popular Boise Personality is Leaving Television in 2024

Another familiar face will say goodbye to Boise television before the end of 2024. After nearly five decades in broadcasting, his last day will be September 26.

KTVB’s Chief Meteorologist Rick Lantz announced his retirement on Monday, April 29 but will stay with the television station that he’s called home for over 40 years through the end of the summer. According to his staff bio on the NBC affiliate’s website he’s the only forecaster in the area with seals from the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association.

Lantz talked about his retirement in a Facebook live video, joking with fans that retirement does not mean he’s old. “You know you’re old if you go to an antique sale and everybody tries to bid on you. That’s not me. That’s not happening yet.”

While answering viewer questions, he said that it was a tough decision to make and one that he’d been thinking about for two to four years. Lantz mentioned that some of his former colleagues that have already retired have told him how much they’ve enjoyed life after TV.

Lantz isn’t the first face to say goodbye to KTVB in 2024. After almost six years as an anchor, reporter and producer at Channel 7, Shirah Matsuzawa left Boise for the Emerald City. She’s been working as a reporter at Fox 13 News in Seattle since March.

KTVB also said farewell to three big personalities in 2023. Meteorologist Bri Eggers stepped away to spend more time with her young daughters and picked up a gig helping families plan their Disney vacations. Former KTVB morning show anchor Doug Petcash moved to Columbus Ohio to work as a political reporter. Long time meteorologist Jim Duthie preceded Lantz in retirement, signing off on December 29.

