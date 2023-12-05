10 Popular Boise News People Who Left Their Stations in 2023

As 2023 starts to draw to a close, some of the familiar faces you started the year with are no longer on your TV screens. Who’s moved onto new adventures or retirement? Here’s a look back at some of the changes that Boise TV stations saw this year.

One of the biggest changes in Boise TV happened right before Thanksgiving. If you kept on Idaho News 6 after Bachelor in Paradise on November 16, you may have felt like something was a little “off” about their 10 p.m. newscast. You couldn’t put a finger on what it was.

We’ll tell you. There was no one sitting at the anchor desk to lead you through the top stories of the day. In fact there wasn’t even an anchor desk. It was a game of ping-pong between a series of lesser known “neighborhood reporters.” The most familiar face was Chief Meteorologist, Scott Dorval, doing a weather forecast that looked like it was part of an actual newscast.

Idaho News 6 is also no longer doing the newscast for Fox 9. Fox 9’s newest owners, Marquee Broadcasting, made an arrangement with CBS 2 to produce the newscasts so you’ll see familiar faces like Jenee Ryan, Roland Steadham and Sarah Jacobsen on KNIN.

We’re about to break down the face you don’t (or won’t soon) see on Boise TV any more, but 2023 also brought BACK a face that you hadn’t seen on local news since 2021. After spending almost 15 years at Idaho News 6, she stepped away to take a job as the Public Information Officer at Central District Health. Eventually she left that job to become the communications manager for Northwest Lineman College, but ultimately decided to come back to TV this May. She accepted a meteorologist position at KTVB.

While it’s great to see Rachel back, we’ll miss seeing these folks on the Boise airwaves.

