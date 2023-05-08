In mid-April, KTVB meteorologist Bri Eggers announced that her last day on-air will be Tuesday, May 16. The mom of two is stepping away from life on TV and is looking forward to spending time with her daughters while they're young. Boise's KTVB Adds Popular and Familiar Face To Their On-Air Line-Up

On Monday morning, Maggie O’Mara, Justin Coor and Jim Duthie introduced the newest member of their TV family. Rachel Garceau has officially accepted a position at KTVB and will start doing the weather on the 4 p.m./5 p.m. newscasts Monday-Thursday, noon show on Tuesday and Wednesday and 5 p.m./10 p.m. newscasts on Sunday.

Her name and face should sound familiar to you because Rachel Garceau spent nearly 15 years working as an anchor, producer, reporter and meteorologist at Channel 6 and Fox 9. Before departing Channel 6, she delivered the morning weather on the station’s Good Morning Idaho.

She stepped away from the green screen in October 2021 to take a job as the Public Information Officer at Central District Health, a job she said would allow for a little more work-life balance. She was there for almost a year before taking a position as the Communications Manager for Northwest Lineman College.

While sharing the news with her Facebook followers, Rachel said her first day delivering the forecast on KTVB will be on May 15 but she’ll get to work in the weather center immediately.

As for departing meteorologist, Bri? She said in her Facebook announcement:

I can't promise I won't try to pull a Tom Brady. People can un-retire, can't they? But for now, I guess it's ‘see you around sometime.’ My last day on-air will be May 16th.

