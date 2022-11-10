When we were younger, we used to love grabbing a deck of the "Brain Quest" trivia cards and quizzing our siblings in the backseat during a road trip.

Unfortunately, Workman Publishing, the company responsible for the educational boredom busters, never made a deck for adults. The grade-level focused decks cut off at Grade 7 and the two family-focused decks are appropriate for kids as young as seven, so they're not super challenging for adults.

Get our free mobile app

So what does that leave trivia junkies that are older than 13? Well, there's Trivial Pursuit if you're thinking of hosting a game night. If you don't want to clean up after your guests, you can always go to one of the many trivia nights at sports bars and pubs across the Treasure Valley...or you can crash on the couch and watch Jeopardy!

Ken Jennings' Streak On Jeopardy Comes To An End Getty Images loading...

We'll fully admit that Jeopardy! is one of our guilty pleasures. The more we watch, the more we notice how many questions on the show are actually about our beautiful state and the people who live and work here.

We live in Idaho and still struggled with some of these clues that have appeared on Jeopardy! over the years. How do you think you'd do if you got one of them thrown at you!

Grab a pen. Number a sticky note 1-20 and see how many you get right!

Only A Genius Could Get All 20 of these Idaho Jeopardy Questions Right These 20 questions about Idaho or Idahoans have appeared on Jeopardy! How many can you get right?

Eerie Video Shows What's Left of One of Idaho's Most Unique Ghost Towns The back of one of these historic postcards describes Burke, ID like this "This quaint show-piece of the area’s early-day mining is jammed in a canyon with hardly room for its street, railroad and stream. Shoshone county is one of the world’s great mining regions and has produced over 2 billion dollars - mostly in lead, silver and zinc." Burke's mining operations came to a halt in 1991 and the remaining residents left town. Today, the structures that have survived look like the town that time forgot. Read more about the history of Burke HERE.