Buckle Up, Idaho! Your State Is Now Part of Yellowstone’s Exciting Last Season

How into Paramount Network’s Yellowstone is America? Let’s just say enough people tuned in to see the fate of John Dutton that the first episode of the second half of Season 5 that the series hit an all time ratings high.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, which dug into data from VideoAmp, approximately 16.4 million viewers had patiently waited 679 days to watch the newest during the two eight-network simulcasts, showing on CBS and late night repeats on Paramount Network and CMT. That toppled the previous record of 15.9 million viewers who watched the Season 5 premiere on November 13, 2022.

And we totally understand the anticipation. The final episode of the first half of Season 5 aired on January 1, 2023. Kevin Costner, who is easily the biggest name in the cast, announced that he was leaving the show in May 2023. Since the show is in its final season, fans were anxious to see how they’d handle his character in the final six episodes.

We won’t spoil the episode for you, but if you are a fan of Yellowstone, we will give you something to look forward to during the season. Idahoans are about to see part of their home state on the series! The Idaho Transportation Department recently shared a post on social media revealing that they were working with the Yellowstone production crew to capture an 8-mile section of US-26 between Arco and Carey for the show!

Not the Idaho’s First Connection to Paramount's Mega Hit

While prepping for their roles, the cast of Yellowstone has to go through “Cowboy Camp” so that they could get a true understanding of their characters. Before Season 4, part of that preparation was cooking over a campfire. Idaho’s Snake River Farms provided the beef for that cookout and one the actors wore a Snake River Farms apron that made the cut during editing!

