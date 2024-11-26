9 Tremendously Fun Family Boise Area Events Happening Thanksgiving Day
While many Boise area residents are perfectly content curling up under a soft blanket and dozing off after their huge Thanksgiving Dinner, we know there are some energetic families looking to extend building memories together.
Since 2020, bundling up and heading out to stand in line at Best Buy to wait in line for a big screen TV or squeezing through the crowds to get that cheap XBox at Walmart on Thanksgiving Day really hasn’t been a thing. Instead, more retailers are making the decision to keep their doors closed on Thanksgiving Day to allow their employees to build memories with their families during the holidays. That’s what this article is all about.
There are a handful of places that are open on Thanksgiving Day, but heading out to enjoy them is the exact opposite of taking away from family time. Instead, these destinations give you an opportunity to enhance Thanksgiving and build new holiday traditions together.
Don’t worry, they don’t involve running a 5K early in the morning! (Not that there’s anything wrong with that. The Turkey Day 5K runs in Downtown Boise and Caldwell are incredibly fun events. If we were in better shape, we’d be on the start line too.)
If you’re part of a family that doesn’t give into a food coma after all that turkey, stuffing and pumpkin pie, here are a few destinations you can enjoy with your family ON Thanksgiving Day!
9 Boise Area 2024 Thanksgiving Day Events Where You Can Build Family Memories
