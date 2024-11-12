11 Awesome Boise Area Restaurants Serving Delicious Dine in Thanksgiving Dinners in 2024

The countdown to Turkey Day and all the delicious tastes and smells that come with it is on! While we know that nothing can beat a good home cooked meal that you spent hours slaving over, sometimes a traditional Thanksgiving dinner just isn’t in the cards.

While we used to look forward to being part of the chaos in the kitchen and being surrounded by extended family as kids, life looks a little bit different as an adult. This author lives in a household where it’s just me, my husband and our cat.

The majority of our extended family lives in Ohio and as much as we’d like to drop everything and go? It’s not financially responsible to spend that sort of money on airfare when most of the time we were away would be spent on planes and in airports, rather than around the table with family. So, we stay here in Boise, order a Holiday Turkey Pack from R&R Barbecue and call it a day.

Others may forgo that traditional meal because their kids are spending time with their in-laws, they don’t have the space to prepare a large meal, don’t like cooking or just don’t want to deal with a week’s worth of leftovers monopolizing their fridge. Whatever the reason, we respect it.

You’ve thought about asking foodie social media “Who’s open on Thanksgiving” but don’t want to deal with the guilt trip from the folks who will inevitably say “the best dinner’s at home.” We’ve got your back. We did the research for you and found a handful of restaurants who are not just open on Thanksgiving day, most of them are serving a traditional Thanksgiving meal.

Here’s this year’s list! Tables fill up fast, so if something looks appealing, don’t wait to make that reservations!

