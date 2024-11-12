11 Awesome Boise Area Restaurants Serving Delicious Dine in Thanksgiving Dinners in 2024

11 Awesome Boise Area Restaurants Serving Delicious Dine in Thanksgiving Dinners in 2024

Canva

The countdown to Turkey Day and all the delicious tastes and smells that come with it is on! While we know that nothing can beat a good home cooked meal that you spent hours slaving over, sometimes a traditional Thanksgiving dinner just isn’t in the cards. 

While we used to look forward to being part of the chaos in the kitchen and being surrounded by extended family as kids, life looks a little bit different as an adult. This author lives in a household where it’s just me, my husband and our cat.

READ MORE: Beware of the Most Dangerous Thanksgiving Food in Idaho

The majority of our extended family lives in Ohio and as much as we’d like to drop everything and go? It’s not financially responsible to spend that sort of money on airfare when most of the time we were away would be spent on planes and in airports, rather than around the table with family. So, we stay here in Boise, order a Holiday Turkey Pack from R&R Barbecue and call it a day. 

107.9 LITE FM logo
Get our free mobile app

Others may forgo that traditional meal because their kids are spending time with their in-laws, they don’t have the space to prepare a large meal, don’t like cooking or just don’t want to deal with a week’s worth of leftovers monopolizing their fridge. Whatever the reason, we respect it. 

Canva
loading...

You’ve thought about asking foodie social media “Who’s open on Thanksgiving” but don’t want to deal with the guilt trip from the folks who will inevitably say “the best dinner’s at home.” We’ve got your back. We did the research for you and found a handful of restaurants who are not just open on Thanksgiving day, most of them are serving a traditional Thanksgiving meal. 

Here’s this year’s list! Tables fill up fast, so if something looks appealing, don’t wait to make that reservations!

12 Boise Area Restaurants Serving Tasty Dine In Thanksgiving Dinners in 2024

Don't want to do the cooking and cleaning? Here are some places that are not only open, but serving Thanksgiving dinner!

Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

KEEP READING: 25 Stores Confirm They're Closed on Thanksgiving in Idaho

Gallery Credit: Marco

KEEP READING: The 10 Ornaments You'll Find on Every Boise Christmas Tree

Like snowflakes, no two Christmas trees are exactly alike once they're decorated. That said, there are certainly recurring themes on trees across the Treasure Valley.

Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

Filed Under: Boise Eats, Local Eats, newsletter, November 2024 MH, Thanksgiving 2024
Categories: Local News

More From 107.9 LITE FM