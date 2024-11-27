Idaho’s Most Dangerous Thanksgiving Food Is NOT What You Think it Is

Between local fire departments and major TV news programs like Good Morning America and The Today Show, there’s usually no shortage of reminders of how dangerous deep frying a turkey can be. But what if we told you that the turkey WASN’T the most dangerous food destined for your table?

I don’t love writing articles in the first person, but there’s no way to avoid it while sharing this cautionary tale of a mistake that happened at our home. It’s the one time a year I do this, so buckle up!

When it comes to preparing Thanksgiving Dinner, everyone brings a unique gift to the table. For example, making my grandma’s stuffing recipe is my only talent. Or so my husband would like me to believe. When it comes to Thanksgiving, the kitchen is his domain and I’m not really welcome there once the stuffing is prepped and in the oven.

After that, I only exist to set the table and run things back and forth between our apartment and the clubhouse where we host a Friendsgiving. That’s exactly what I was doing when I got a text from my husband that told me to get back to the apartment ASAP. When I ran up the stairs, I noticed our front door was open. So was our balcony door. And all of the windows.

Inside, you could barely see from the front door into the kitchen because of the smoke. That’s where I found my husband, standing next to our oven with the door wide open. Naturally, I had questions.

"What happened here?!"

"The onions. They're flammable."

"What onions? The onions in my stuffing?!"

Apparently, my adorable, but sometimes not so bright, husband accidentally rubbed the top layer of green bean casserole across the heating element while putting it in the oven. Guess what? The crispy onions are flammable. They caught and it took him a minute to realize he shouldn’t have seen flames shooting up from the back of our electric oven.

He considered throwing the flaming casserole off the balcony, but eventually extinguished the flames, scraped the charred layer off and served it anyway. Surprise. No one ate it. So, even though I don’t like green bean casserole, I had a helping since its existence could’ve killed everyone in our apartment building.

This is the reason why we believe that green bean casserole is, indeed, the most dangerous Thanksgiving food in Idaho.

* This is a humor piece. We cannot scientifically confirm that this is the most dangerous Thanksgiving food in Idaho. But we wanted to share this hysterical, light-hearted story to let our listeners know that we’re grateful for them and to say thank you for letting us be part of your day! May your casseroles stay flameless. Happy Thanksgiving! *

