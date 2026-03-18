Popular Supermarket Will Close All Idaho Locations On the Same Day in April
While winter in Idaho was pleasantly mild, there’s a certain energy in the air when temperatures soar past what’s normal for early spring. The later sunsets make you smile and you just feel excited to do things.
That could be tackling your spring cleaning list, doing yard work or just taking a long walk on the Greenbelt. Many Idahoans are taking advantage of their kids being on Spring Break to really enjoy it. The next built-in break to soak it all in comes a few weeks from now on Easter Sunday.
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Unlike holidays like Memorial Day and Labor Day, the holiday weekend doesn’t really revolve around road trips and barbeque parties. It’s about spending time with family, but there’s one thing Easter and those two summer holidays have in common. It’s the need for a last-minute store run because you discovered you forgot something for the Easter basket or brunch.
Costco’s the one-stop shop for everything you could possibly need, but you won’t be able to count on the popular warehouse store if you wait until the last minute on Easter Sunday.
Costco has confirmed that all of its locations, including the seven warehouses in Idaho, will be closed on Easter Sunday - April 5:
Boise
2051 S Cole Rd
Coeur d’Alene
355 E Neider Ave
Idaho Falls
2495 E. Lincoln Rd
Meridian
3403 W. Chinden Blvd
Nampa
16700 N Market Place Blvd
Pocatello
305 W Quinn Rd
Twin Falls
731 Pole Line Rd
Easter is one of the seven major holidays Costco closes. They also close for New Year’s Day, Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.
The good news is that if the Easter Bunny tells you to pick up more chocolate eggs or jelly beans, major grocery stores like Albertsons, WinCo and Whole Foods are open on Easter Day. Natural Grocers, however, will be closed.
If you need things like baskets, plastic eggs or fake grass, big box retailers like Walmart and Fred Meyer will be open and happy to come to your rescue.
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Gallery Credit: Kyle Matthews