Is it just us or did Easter creep up on us quickly in 2026? It feels like just yesterday we were polishing off the end of the Reese’s Peanut Butter hearts that we bought on sale after Valentine’s Day.

But now? It’s all about Reese’s eggs and Starburst jelly beans! While you’re hard at work collaborating with the Easter Bunny to put together the perfect basket for your kids or grandkids, local churches, schools and organizations are gearing up for their annual egg hunts. For many of these groups, months of planning goes into pulling off an experience that will become a core memory for your family.

READ MORE: Boise Summer 2026 Event Calendar Guide

We did a deep dive into Facebook events and other corners of the internet to put together the biggest, most comprehensive guide of free or low-cost Easter events happening around the Treasure Valley over the next few weeks.

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There are some unique choices on this list! If you’re not familiar with how the Harward Recreation in Nampa celebrates Easter, you’re missing out. They kick off Easter weekend with a flashlight Easter egg hunt on Friday night and then follow it up with a very cool Easter Egg “Dive” in their pool on Saturday.

Of course, we’ll admit that we’re a team of one and may have missed some events so if you happen to be an event organizer who wants to have your event added, use the link in the gallery to tell us about it!

If you’re looking for an egg hunt in your part of the Treasure Valley, you’ll find it below.