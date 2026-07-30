Idaho is quickly heading into what could become one of the toughest wildfire seasons we’ve seen in years, and Governor Brad Little has now signed a statewide disaster emergency declaration to make sure firefighters have the resources they need to keep up with the growing number of fires.

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This isn’t because of one single wildfire. It’s because of a perfect storm of conditions that have been building for months.

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Why the Governor Declared an Emergency

Weeks of extreme heat, severe drought, dry lightning, and almost no meaningful rainfall have turned much of Idaho into a tinderbox. Add in a few human caused fires, and firefighters across the state are being stretched thin.

When heading directly into a wildfire, their mindset shifts entirely based on their training and the need for survival. When heading directly into a wildfire, their mindset shifts entirely based on their training and the need for survival.

The emergency declaration allows Idaho to quickly tap additional state resources to help battle wildfires, particularly the Big Grass Fire burning in Owyhee County. It also supports monitoring and recovery efforts following the Turner Fire in Boundary County, which has now been contained.

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One of the biggest steps included in the declaration is the activation of the Idaho National Guard. Additional Guard personnel and equipment will now assist firefighters on the Big Grass Fire, helping protect homes, communities, and critical infrastructure.

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Governor Little praised firefighters for working around the clock under incredibly difficult conditions, saying the declaration will provide the extra support needed to protect Idahoans during an increasingly dangerous fire season.

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Idaho's Fire Numbers Are Quickly Adding Up

So far this year, 530 wildfires have burned across Idaho. More than 138,800 acres (not including the Grass Fire in Oregon) have already gone up in flames. The Idaho Department of Lands has responded to 135 fires, while the U.S. Forest Service has battled 131 fires. Those numbers continue to grow almost daily.

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Why Idaho Firefighters Are Concerned

The forecast isn’t offering much relief. Fire officials say above-average temperatures, low humidity, dry vegetation, gusty winds, and the possibility of dry lightning will keep fire danger extremely high over the coming weeks.

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On top of that, firefighting resources are being stretched across the West. Large fires in Oregon and Washington are competing for many of the same crews, engines, helicopters, and air tankers that Idaho may need if new fires break out.

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That’s why state leaders say this declaration is so important. It allows Idaho agencies to move resources more quickly, coordinate with local, state, tribal, and federal partners, and help cover extraordinary firefighting costs as the season intensifies.

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We All Have A Role to Play In Keeping Idaho Safe From Fires

As firefighters continue doing everything they can, officials are asking all of us to help prevent the next wildfire.

Idaho Summer Fire Prevention We’re all excited to get outside this time of year, but now is the time to be extra careful. Gallery Credit: Cory Mikhals

Under these conditions, one small spark can become a fast-moving wildfire in just minutes.

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The emergency declaration gives firefighters more tools and more support, but officials say the biggest difference can still come from everyday Idahoans doing their part to prevent the next fire from ever starting.

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Let’s hope cooler temperatures and some much needed rain arrive sooner rather than later.