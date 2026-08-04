August is National Sandwich Month, and after having so much fun exploring local ice cream shops in July, I decided to keep the food adventure going.

Exploring Locally Owned Treasure Valley Sandwich Shops

This month, I’m on a mission to visit locally owned, Treasure Valley sandwich shops, where sandwiches aren’t just something on the menu, they’re the reason you walk through the door.

First Stop: The Fan-Favorite Fat Guys Fresh Deli

Our first stop? Fat Guys Fresh Deli.

Cory- Townsquare Media Boise Cory- Townsquare Media Boise

With locations in Meridian, Boise and Caldwell, Fat Guys has built a loyal following by serving fresh, generously stacked sandwiches on soft challah buns. I’d eaten there before and remembered just how good it was. Last time, I ordered the Phat Pig, which was awesome, but I wanted to try something different.

Cory- Townsquare Media Boise Cory- Townsquare Media Boise

A Look at Fat Guys Fresh Deli's Signature Offerings

For this series, I’m not looking for one “best” sandwich. Instead, I want to experience the sandwiches that really represent each shop.

Cory- Townsquare Media Boise Cory- Townsquare Media Boise

Savoring the Bleu Bronco: A Flavorful Experience

For me, that was the Bleu Bronco. Roast beef, bacon, blue cheese, pepper jack, lettuce, Fat Guy Sauce and au jus, all piled onto one of their fresh challah buns. It was outstanding.

Cory- Townsquare Media Boise Cory- Townsquare Media Boise

The Perfect Bread and Fresh Ingredients

The first thing that stood out was the bread. Soft, fresh and sturdy enough to hold everything together without getting soggy. The roast beef was incredibly tender and piled on generously, while the blue cheese added just enough bite without overpowering the sandwich. Every ingredient tasted fresh, and the au jus tied everything together perfectly.

Cory- Townsquare Media Boise Cory- Townsquare Media Boise

A Delightful Choice: The Thic Chic Sandwich

My wife ordered the Thic Chic, which is grilled chicken with bacon, pepper jack, lettuce, tomato, pepperoncini, mayo and honey garlic sauce. She added their Fire Sauce on the side because she wasn’t sure how much heat she wanted.

After one bite, she had one regret. “I should’ve put the Fire Sauce on the whole sandwich.”

She loved the heat it added. For her taste, the honey garlic sauce made the sandwich just a little sweeter than she’d prefer, so next time she’d probably skip it and go all-in on the Fire Sauce. Either way, she’d absolutely order it again.

Cory- Townsquare Media Boise Cory- Townsquare Media Boise

Idaho Customer Personalities and Community Vibes

One thing I always appreciate is when a restaurant has personality, and Fat Guys definitely does. The walls are covered with signatures, messages and memories from customers who’ve stopped in over the years. It’s one of those little touches that makes the place feel like it’s been part of the community for a long time.

Cory- Townsquare Media Boise Cory- Townsquare Media Boise

Friendly Service and Fresh Flavors Await

The staff couldn’t have been friendlier, our food came out quickly, and everything tasted incredibly fresh. As first stops go, I don’t think we could’ve picked a better one.

Cory- Townsquare Media Boise Cory- Townsquare Media Boise

Share Your Favorite Idaho Sandwich Spots!

Have a favorite locally owned sandwich shop I should visit next? Let me know. National Sandwich Month is just getting started, and there are plenty more stops ahead.