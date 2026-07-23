If you were looking forward to spending a late summer evening singing along to “Surfin’ U.S.A.,” “California Girls,” and “Good Vibrations,” I’ve got some disappointing news.

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The Beach Boys have canceled a large portion of their Endless Summer Gold Tour, including their scheduled August 27th concert at the Ford Idaho Center.

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The cancellation affects shows from July 23 through September 3, with several state fair performances in Wisconsin, Indiana, Oregon, Alaska, and Colorado also being called off.

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Why Did The Beach Boys Cancel?

In a statement shared by venues affected by the cancellations, the band said:

“Playing for you is the highlight of our summer every year… We’ve been having a blast out there, and to keep the good vibrations going strong, we’ll be taking a short break to recharge before getting back on the road in September.”

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The group plans to resume touring later this fall, with additional dates currently scheduled through November.

What About the Idaho Show?

Unfortunately, there is no rescheduled date for the Ford Idaho Center concert at this time.

If you already purchased tickets, refunds are expected to be issued automatically based on where you bought them. If you have questions, it’s a good idea to check with your original ticket provider.

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The Beach Boys Are Now The Beach Boy

The Beach Boys have gone through a lot of changes over the past few years. Following the passing of founding member Brian Wilson in 2025, the touring version of the band has continued under the leadership of Mike Love.

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Earlier this year, longtime member Bruce Johnston also announced his retirement from full-time touring, saying it was time for the next chapter of his career, although he plans to make occasional special appearances with the band.

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Actor and musician John Stamos has also continued to join the group at select performances.

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Hopefully The Beach Boys Will Return To The Treasure Valley

For now, it appears this is simply a temporary break rather than the end of the tour. While that’s little consolation for Idaho fans who had tickets, there’s hope the band will eventually return to the Treasure Valley.

If you were planning to be at the Ford Idaho Center on August 27, keep an eye on your email and your ticket account for refund information and any future announcements.