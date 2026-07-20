When you talk about local ice cream in the Treasure Valley, one name comes up over and over again: The STIL.

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For our fourth stop celebrating National Ice Cream Month, my wife and I visited the Eagle location, and now I understand why so many people rave about it.

If you’ve been following along with our series, you know we’ve already enjoyed some incredible locally made ice cream around the Treasure Valley. The STIL is a little different and that’s exactly what makes it fun.

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Ice Cream With A Creative Twist

The STIL (which stands for The Sweetest Things in Life) has built a reputation for thinking outside the waffle cone.

Their menu features handcrafted ice cream with creative flavors that rotate throughout the year. You might find classics alongside combinations you never imagined would work together.

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If you’re 21 or older, The STIL is also known for its “boozy” ice cream flavors, incorporating craft beer, wine and spirits into select recipes. They also offer flights, ice cream sandwiches, milkshakes and other creative desserts that make every visit a little different.

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Our Take

The ice cream was excellent. One thing we noticed right away was that it was definitely sweeter than some of the other local shops we’ve visited during National Ice Cream Month.

For me personally, I tend to lean toward richer, creamier ice cream that isn’t quite as sweet, so I still give a slight edge to a couple of our previous stops.

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That said, if you love bold flavors, unique combinations and a sweeter dessert, I can absolutely see why The STIL has developed such a loyal following.

Sometimes you’re not just craving ice cream, you want an experience. That’s where The STIL really shines.

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Plenty of Places to Try It

One of the nice things about The STIL is that you don’t have to drive far. In addition to Eagle, you’ll also find locations in Downtown Boise, Harris Ranch, Garden City, Nampa and Caldwell, making it easy to satisfy your sweet tooth no matter where you are in the Treasure Valley.

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Four Down... One More To Go

After four stops on our National Ice Cream Month tour, I’ve learned something… There really isn’t a bad choice when you’re supporting local ice cream shops.

Each one has its own personality.

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The STIL is the place to go if you’re looking for adventurous flavors, creative desserts and maybe even an adults-only scoop.

Where do you think we should stop next?