Nothing says late summer in Idaho quite like biting into a perfectly ripe peach. I look forward to peach season every year here in the Treasure Valley. Fresh off the tree, baked into a cobbler, canned for winter, or blended into homemade ice cream, peach season is one of the sweetest times of the year.

Photo by LuAnn Hunt on Unsplash crate of reed fruit

While Idaho is famous for potatoes, locals know the Treasure Valley also produces some incredible peaches thanks to long, hot summer days and cool nights that help develop extra sweetness. Depending on the weather and variety, the first peaches usually begin appearing here in late July, with peak season stretching through August and into September.

If you’re ready to stock up, here’s where to find some of the Treasure Valley’s best peaches.

The Best Peaches Around the Treasure Valley Gallery Credit: Cory Mikhals

Your Favorite Idaho Produce Stand

Don’t overlook neighborhood produce markets. Places like Old Fashioned Fruit and Veg, 44 Fruit and Veg, and the Saturday Treasure Valley Farmers Markets often carry locally grown Idaho peaches when they’re in season.

Shopping local not only gets you fresher fruit, but also supports Idaho farmers.

Photo by Ian Baldwin on Unsplash unharvested ripe peach fruits at daytime

How to Pick the Perfect Peach

Not every peach is created equal. Here’s what to look for:

You want them to have a sweet, fragrant smell near the stem, with a slight softness when gently squeezed. They should be a rich golden color, not green and if you see bruises or large soft spots... skip them. Let firmer peaches ripen on your kitchen counter for a day or two.

Photo by Ayla Meinberg on Unsplash a wheelbarrow full of peaches on a sunny day

What to Make With Fresh Idaho Peaches

What To Do With Your Fresh Idaho Peaches Gallery Credit: Cory Mikhals

So... whether you spend an afternoon picking your own fruit, make the drive to Emmett, or simply grab a basket from your favorite neighborhood produce stand, late summer is one of the best times to enjoy one of Idaho’s sweetest crops.

Cory- Townsquare Media Boise Cory- Townsquare Media Boise

My Idaho Peach Lover Tip

If you see a handwritten sign that says “Fresh Peaches” along an Idaho road over the next few weeks… don’t drive past it. Chances are, you’ll be glad you stopped.