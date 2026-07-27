Nothing says late summer in Idaho quite like biting into a perfectly ripe peach. I look forward to peach season every year here in the Treasure Valley. Fresh off the tree, baked into a cobbler, canned for winter, or blended into homemade ice cream, peach season is one of the sweetest times of the year.
While Idaho is famous for potatoes, locals know the Treasure Valley also produces some incredible peaches thanks to long, hot summer days and cool nights that help develop extra sweetness. Depending on the weather and variety, the first peaches usually begin appearing here in late July, with peak season stretching through August and into September.
If you’re ready to stock up, here’s where to find some of the Treasure Valley’s best peaches.
The Best Peaches Around the Treasure Valley
Gallery Credit: Cory Mikhals
Your Favorite Idaho Produce Stand
Don’t overlook neighborhood produce markets. Places like Old Fashioned Fruit and Veg, 44 Fruit and Veg, and the Saturday Treasure Valley Farmers Markets often carry locally grown Idaho peaches when they’re in season.
Shopping local not only gets you fresher fruit, but also supports Idaho farmers.
How to Pick the Perfect Peach
Not every peach is created equal. Here’s what to look for:
You want them to have a sweet, fragrant smell near the stem, with a slight softness when gently squeezed. They should be a rich golden color, not green and if you see bruises or large soft spots... skip them. Let firmer peaches ripen on your kitchen counter for a day or two.
What to Make With Fresh Idaho Peaches
What To Do With Your Fresh Idaho Peaches
Gallery Credit: Cory Mikhals
So... whether you spend an afternoon picking your own fruit, make the drive to Emmett, or simply grab a basket from your favorite neighborhood produce stand, late summer is one of the best times to enjoy one of Idaho’s sweetest crops.
My Idaho Peach Lover Tip
If you see a handwritten sign that says “Fresh Peaches” along an Idaho road over the next few weeks… don’t drive past it. Chances are, you’ll be glad you stopped.
Treasure Valley Fruit & Vegetable Stands You’ll Want to Visit This Summer
Gallery Credit: Cory Mikhals