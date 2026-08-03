We're officially into August and the countdown to Back to School is on, but we can still squeeze a little more fun out of summer this week. From free concerts to major arts and food festivals, there’s something happening almost every day this week.

Monday: Sign Up for Boise’s Fall Activities

Registration for Boise Parks and Recreation’s fall classes, camps and activities opened for Boise residents at 7 a.m. this morning, Monday, August 3. Now, is you're a nonresident your registration begins at 7 a.m. this Wednesday, August 5.

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The fall guide includes programs for kids, adults, seniors and families, and some of the most popular classes can fill up quickly.

Tuesday: National Night Out and Lindsey Stirling

National Night Out takes place Tuesday, August 4, with neighborhoods across Boise, Meridian and the rest of Ada County hosting block parties, barbecues and community gatherings.

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The annual event is designed to help neighbors get to know one another while building relationships with local police officers, firefighters and other first responders. Many of the individual parties are organized at the neighborhood level, so check with your homeowners association, neighborhood group or city page to see what is happening near you.

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Also Tuesday night, Lindsey Stirling brings her Duality Untamed Tour to the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater in Nampa.

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The violinist, dancer and aerial performer takes the stage at 8 p.m. PVRIS is scheduled to appear as the special guest.

Wednesday: Alive After 5

Boise’s free downtown concert series continues this Wednesday, August 5, at The Grove Plaza.

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The Gasoline Lollipops are scheduled to headline this week’s Alive After 5 concert. Music runs from 5 to 8 p.m., and the event is free and open to all ages.

Thursday: First Thursday in Downtown Boise

First Thursday returns to downtown Boise on this Thursday, August 6. From roughly 5 to 9 p.m., downtown shops, restaurants, galleries and other businesses will host art exhibits, live music, tastings, demonstrations, special discounts and family activities.

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The City of Boise will also host First Thursday Under the Tree: Unfinished Revolutions from 5 to 7 p.m. The theme is America 250 and there will be music, food and stories celebrating the different communities that helped shape Boise.

There is also a free AdVenture Pool Party at Ivywild Pool Thursday from 5 to 6:30 p.m. The event is designed for individuals with disabilities, along with their friends and families.

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Saturday: Boise Soul Food Festival

The Boise Soul Food Festival is going to be this Saturday, August 8 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., at Julia Davis Park. The festival celebrates Black culture and the influence of soul food through local food vendors, live entertainment, family activities and community organizations. Admission is free.

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All Weekend: Nampa Festival of the Arts

Lakeview Park will be filled with artists, food vendors, entertainment and families during the 39th annual Nampa Festival of the Arts.

The festival runs Saturday, August 8, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, August 9, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

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You’ll find paintings, pottery, jewelry, photography and other handmade creations from artists throughout the region. There will also be food, live entertainment and activities for kids.

Both admission and parking are free. Organizers ask visitors to leave pets at home, with the exception of service animals.

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Last Chance to Get Your Dolphin

The Great Dolphin Dunk takes place at noon Sunday, August 9, at Roaring Springs Waterpark. Thousands of small toy dolphins will be released into the Endless River and race toward the finish line, with prizes awarded to the people who adopted the winning dolphins.

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Dolphins are $5 each or six for $25, with proceeds benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County and the thousands of local kids who use their programs throughout the year.

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Online dolphin sales end on Saturday, but they will be available at Roaring Springs through noon on race day, Sunday.

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As always, outdoor events and schedules can change because of weather, smoke or other circumstances, so double-check with the organizer before heading out.