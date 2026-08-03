If you’ve spent any time on neighborhood Facebook pages, Reddit or Nextdoor lately, you’ve probably noticed an unusual topic popping up over and over again... Rats.

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What started as scattered reports a few years ago has turned into hundreds of posts from Eagle to Boise, Meridian and beyond, with people sharing stories about chewed tomatoes, damaged crawl spaces, pets encountering rodents, and huge repair bills.

Photo by Svetozar Cenisev on Unsplash selective focus photo of rodent

Some residents say they’ve only been able to trap a handful over several years. Others report finding multiple rats in just a few months. While experiences vary by neighborhood, one thing is clear: more Treasure Valley homeowners are noticing rats than ever before.

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One Homeowner Says the Damage Cost $18,000

One Eagle homeowner shared that after first noticing rats in 2022, they eventually discovered the rodents had spent an entire winter living beneath their home.

According to the homeowner, the infestation destroyed insulation, ductwork and the crawlspace moisture barrier, leading to approximately $18,000 in repairs.

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They also encouraged neighbors to communicate with one another about sightings and to begin trapping quickly if rats are discovered.

Why Experts Say Rats Are Becoming More Common Around Idaho

Local officials and pest control professionals say several factors are likely contributing to the increase.

The Treasure Valley’s rapid growth has created more neighborhoods, food sources and shelter. Irrigation canals provide easy travel corridors for rodents, while mature landscaping, fruit trees, gardens and backyard bird feeders create attractive habitat. Both Norway rats and roof rats have now been documented in the Boise area.

Photo by Michelle Gordon on Unsplash a raccoon standing on a dirt path

Idaho Homeowners Are Sharing Prevention Tips

Many of the neighborhood discussions focus on prevention, including:

Ways to Help Prevent Rats in Idaho Gallery Credit: Cory Mikhals

There’s Even an Idaho Community Rat Map Now

As reports have increased, one Treasure Valley resident created an online map, Treasure Valley Pied Piper, where neighbors can anonymously report rat sightings and signs of infestations.

The goal is to help residents identify problem areas, recognize trends and encourage neighbors to address issues before populations grow.

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The Issue Even Reached the Idaho Legislature

The rat problem has become significant enough that Idaho lawmakers debated legislation this year that would have given local governments additional authority to address growing rat populations.

Although those proposals ultimately did not become law, the discussion highlighted just how widespread the concern has become across parts of Ada County and the Treasure Valley.

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Have You Seen Rats in Your Neighborhood?

Have you noticed more rats where you live? Were they getting into gardens? Living under decks? Causing damage to your home?

I’d love to hear your experience in the comments. The more neighbors share what they’re seeing, the better everyone can understand just how widespread the problem has become.