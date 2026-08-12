If you’ve ever thought of “art” as something that hangs on a wall, Meridian is getting ready to seriously expand that definition.

City of Meridian City of Meridian

On Saturday, August 29, Kleiner Park will be filled with painters, makers, musicians, performers, food trucks and more as the City of Meridian introduces Art Spark, a newly expanded celebration of the arts happening from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

And while Art Spark is technically a new name, the event itself has some history.

City of Meridian City of Meridian

From the Community Art Party to Art Spark

Art Spark is the evolution of Meridian’s Community Art Party, which has been held for the past couple of years. But this isn’t simply a matter of slapping a new name on the old event.

Meridian Parks and Recreation’s Tiffany told me when we talked about the event that Art Spark has grown into a full-day showcase of the incredibly diverse arts community we have right here in the Treasure Valley.

City of Meridian City of Meridian

More than 50 individual artists, arts organizations and performance groups are expected to take part.

The idea is pretty simple: Come out, wander around Kleiner Park, discover something you didn’t know was happening in our local arts community and maybe even find something you’d like to try yourself.

Or, let’s be realistic, find something cool to buy and take home.

City of Meridian City of Meridian

This Is WAY More Than Paintings

I think when a lot of us hear the word “art,” our minds immediately go to paintings, drawings and things hanging on a gallery wall.

There will certainly be plenty of visual art at Art Spark, but that’s only the beginning.

Artists and organizations representing everything from glass work and sculpture to handmade items, theater, music and vocal performance will be there.

There’s even a women’s chorus among the groups scheduled to participate.

Basically, if you can make it with your hands, your voice, an instrument or your imagination, there’s a pretty good chance it qualifies.

City of Meridian City of Meridian

There will also be live performances throughout the day, including bands and other performance groups, so you can check the schedule ahead of time and plan your visit around the acts you most want to see.

Want to Participate in Art Spark? You’ll Have to Wait Until Next Year

One thing I asked Tiffany was whether there’s still room for local artists who hear about Art Spark and suddenly think, “Hey! I should have a booth there.”

Unfortunately, booth applications for this year’s event are already closed. But that’s actually a pretty good indication of the interest surrounding the event.

City of Meridian City of Meridian

Meridian hopes Art Spark continues getting bigger each year, so local artists and organizations interested in participating should keep an eye on the city’s website for applications for the next Art Spark.

City of Meridian City of Meridian

You don’t need a booth to participate in the spirit of the day, either. Tiffany told me she and her daughter are planning to make bracelets and bring them along to give away while they’re at the festival.

That’s really what this event seems to be about, getting creative people together and giving the rest of us a chance to meet them.

City of Meridian City of Meridian

Okay, But What About the Food?

Don’t worry. They’ve got that covered too. Art Spark will feature an expanded food truck court, with scheduled vendors including Spitfire Tacos, World’s Best Corndog, Cone Pizza and Idaho Crave Company.

And I’ll admit it: You had me at food trucks.

Cory Mikhals Cory Mikhals

There’s another new addition for the adults this year. Loose Screw Beer Garden will be part of Art Spark for the first time, with an open concept that will allow adults to grab a beverage and walk around the park with their families while enjoying the event.

Photo by BENCE BOROS on Unsplash person filling clear glass with liquid

Art Spark at Kleiner Park

Art Spark happens Saturday, August 29, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Kleiner Park in Meridian.

For the complete performance schedule and additional information about Art Spark, visit the City of Meridian’s Art Spark page.