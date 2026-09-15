If you’ve lived in the Treasure Valley for a while, you don’t need me to tell you that Eagle Road has changed, but I don’t think I realized just HOW much it has changed until I started looking at old Google Street View images.

When I moved to Idaho in 2002, I bought a house near Eagle and Ustick. Back then, the intersection looked nothing like it does today.

I remember ranches and pasture on the southeast corner with horses and cows. Where Lowe’s sits today? I remember strawberry fields. Across the street, the area that’s now packed with stores, including Kohl’s and Hobby Lobby, was largely open land.

And that’s just ONE intersection.

Google Street View, Canva Google Street View, Canva

Eagle Road Looked Very Different 20 Years Ago

Go a little farther south to Eagle and Fairview, and there’s another piece of Treasure Valley history that’s almost impossible to picture today.

When I arrived in 2002, the Meridian Lions Rodeo was still being held near that intersection, on the property where Krispy Kreme sits today.

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Think about that the next time you’re sitting in Eagle Road traffic. There was a RODEO there just 24 years ago.

Over the years, I’ve watched shopping centers, restaurants, apartments, subdivisions and businesses seemingly fill almost every available piece of land along Eagle Rd.

But memories are one thing, actually SEEING it is another.

Google Street View, Canva Google Street View, Canva

Take a Drive Down Eagle Road in 2007

That’s why I started digging through historical Google Street View images.

For the gallery below, I went back to 2007 and followed Eagle Road from around Interstate 84 north to State St., comparing what different intersections and stretches looked like then with what you’ll find there today.

There are places where the difference is almost unbelievable.

Empty fields, pasture, clear mountain views and then you jump ahead to 2026 and see what occupies that exact same spot today.

If you moved to the Treasure Valley recently, this may be your first chance to see the Eagle Road some of us remember.

And if you’ve been here for 20 years or more?

Get ready to say: “Oh, I forgot THAT used to be there!”