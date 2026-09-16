I have tried to explain a Trans-Siberian Orchestra concert to people who have never seen one and it’s almost impossible.

You can tell them about the lasers, the pyro and the massive video screens. The incredible musicians and the Christmas music mixed with rock and classical music, but until you’re actually sitting in the arena and FEEL it? You really don’t understand.

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I first saw TSO about 20 years ago, and to this day, it remains one of my top three concerts I’ve ever seen.

And this year, they’re coming back to Boise, with something they’ve never done here before. Two shows in one day.

Boise Is Getting TWO Trans-Siberian Orchestra Shows

Trans-Siberian Orchestra brings The Ghosts of Christmas Eve to ExtraMile Arena on Friday, November 27, Black Friday, with performances at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

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According to longtime TSO guitarist and musical director Al Pitrelli, Boise getting that second performance says something about what happened the last time they were here.

“We did our job last year,” Al told me when we talked about their return. TSO saw how the community embraced the show and decided Boise was ready for something bigger.

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For the first time, that means an afternoon performance in addition to the traditional evening show and Al loves what that allows them to do.

Families with younger kids can go earlier. People who don’t necessarily want to be out late can see the matinee or, if 7 p.m. is your thing, you’ve still got that option.

And there’s another reason I’m particularly excited about that 2 p.m. show.

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The Idaho Humane Society Will Benefit From the Matinee

107.9 Lite FM is the presenting radio station for TSO’s Boise performances this year, and we were given the opportunity to choose a local charity to benefit, so we chose the Idaho Humane Society.

I talked to them right before my conversation with Al, and to say they’re excited would be an understatement. One dollar from every ticket sold to both performances will go to the Idaho Humane Society.

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That tradition of giving back goes all the way to the beginning of Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s live shows.

Al told me that when TSO played its first concert in 1997, tickets disappeared incredibly quickly. As a thank-you to the community for embracing this crazy idea they had created, the decision was made to give one dollar from every ticket back to that community.

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Nearly three decades later, they’re still doing it. So this year, when Boise fills ExtraMile Arena, part of that money stays right here at home.

And as somebody who got to help choose where it goes, I’m thrilled it’s going to the Idaho Humane Society.

How Do You Explain a TSO Concert?

During my conversation with Al, I told him about the first time I saw TSO. People had tried to explain the show to me beforehand and I thought I understood, but I absolutely did NOT.

One description I’ve heard over the years compares it to The Who’s "Tommy" and Andrew Lloyd Webber, combined with Pink Floyd’s lights.

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That’s not bad, but even that doesn’t really do it justice. Al compared watching TSO on video to watching a lightning strike on television. It might look cool on a screen, but that’s very different from standing there and experiencing its power.

That’s TSO.

It’s something you need to experience inside the arena and Al says this year’s production is going to be even bigger.

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That’s part of the philosophy behind TSO. If you came last year and loved it enough to bring somebody with you this time, they don’t want to simply give you the same concert again.

Al affectionately calls returning fans “repeat offenders” and he feels an obligation to give those repeat offenders something even better. “I owe you a bigger and better show than last year,” he told me.

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This TSO Show In Boise Is Personal for Me

I’m especially excited about this year’s show because I’ll be bringing people who have NEVER experienced TSO. My wife, daughter and my father-in-law will be joining me for the 2 p.m. performance.

I’ve shown them videos, tried explaining what they’re going to see and I already know none of it is going to prepare them.

That’s half the fun, because there’s a moment during your first Trans-Siberian Orchestra show when you realize: Ohhhhh. NOW I get it.

I can’t wait to watch them have that moment and this year, Boise has twice as many opportunities to experience it.

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Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s The Ghosts of Christmas Eve is Friday, November 27 at ExtraMile Arena, with shows at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale this Friday, September 18 at 10 a.m., with a Pre-Sale happening tommorrow, September 17th at 10a and remember, every ticket sold to the shows helps the Idaho Humane Society.

Save $10 On Your Trans-Siberian Orchestra Tickets In Boise

This Thursday at 10a (Pre-Sale) through Sunday night, you can save $10 on select tickets for the 2p show.

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Christmas music, guitars, lasers, pyro and helping some Idaho animals along the way.

Yeah... I’m ready for Christmas.