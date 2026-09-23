If you’ve ever looked at our Friday “What’s Happening This Weekend” list and thought, “Well, that would’ve been nice to know about a couple of days ago,” this one’s for you.

I’ve actually heard that from quite a few people. By Friday, you’ve probably already made plans. Maybe you’ve lined up a babysitter, promised the kids you’re doing something else or you’ve simply decided that the couch and Netflix are the weekend.

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So, we’re trying something new, where we’ll give you a heads-up earlier in the week about some of the bigger things happening around the Treasure Valley for the coming weekend and this is a REALLY good weekend to start.

12 Events to Put on Your Treasure Valley Weekend Calendar Gallery Credit: Cory Mikhals

And One More Boise Event That Starts Before the Weekend…

The huge Moppet Togs Fall Children’s Consignment Sale is at Expo Idaho through Sunday.

The public sale gets underway this week, with children’s clothing, toys, furniture, baby gear and more. Saturday is the half-price sale on specially marked items, and Sunday morning the remaining inventory goes to 75% off. Some shopping periods require tickets, so check the schedule before heading over.

Cory Mikhals Cory Mikhals

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So…What’s Your Treasure Valley Plan?

That’s exactly why we’re putting this list out early. There is WAY too much happening around the Treasure Valley this weekend to wait until Friday to start figuring out what you’re going to do.

Whether you want to run a 5K, eat your weight in potatoes, bounce around on a gigantic inflatable, drink some wine, look at some incredible quilts and flowers, or pretend it’s the 1860s for an afternoon, you’ve got options.

But at least this time you can’t say we didn’t give you enough warning.