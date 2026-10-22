There’s something about fall in Boise that makes you want to get outside and enjoy every beautiful day before winter arrives.

And if you’re looking for somewhere to spend a relaxing afternoon, the Idaho Botanical Garden might be just the place.

I recently spent some time walking through the Idaho Botanical Garden, and while the Scarecrow Stroll was what initially caught my attention, I found plenty of other reasons to enjoy the visit.

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Scarecrows Take Over the Idaho Botanical Garden in Boise

The Scarecrow Stroll brings a little extra personality to the Garden, with creative scarecrows scattered throughout the grounds and these aren’t necessarily the traditional scarecrows you remember seeing in cornfields.

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Some are funny. Some are incredibly creative. A few are just a little creepy, which, considering we’re getting closer to Halloween, seems perfectly appropriate.

There are scarecrows representing different organizations, businesses, and themes. I spotted everything from a Jazzercise inspired scarecrow to a rather spooky character enjoying a little reading time with Tales from the Crypt.

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It’s fun seeing what people have come up with, and the displays give families something extra to discover while exploring the Garden.

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Fall Colors Make Boise’s Idaho Botanical Garden Worth Exploring

The trees are changing colors, the pathways wind through beautiful landscaping, and there are sculptures and interesting features tucked into different corners of the property.

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One minute you’re walking beneath a beautiful stone pergola, and the next you’re discovering a sculpture beside a pond or crossing a little wooden bridge.

There are also some wonderful views of the Boise Foothills. It’s an amazing place to just slow down, take your time, and enjoy being outside.

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Idaho Botanical Garden Continues Growing in Boise

Earlier this year, I attended the ribbon-cutting celebration for the Garden’s expansion project, which is helping transform the property from approximately 15 acres to 25 acres.

READ MORE: Idaho Botanical Garden Opens Massive 10-Acre Boise Expansion

The project, known as Community Grows Here, includes new spaces designed to bring people together through gardening, education, and community events.

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Among the additions is the new Education Amphitheater, which provides another gathering place on the grounds.

It’s exciting to see a place that’s already been part of Boise for so many years continuing to grow and offer new experiences.

A Family-Friendly Fall Outing in Boise

Whether you’re looking for something to do with the kids, planning an afternoon with your significant other, or just want to enjoy some of Boise’s beautiful fall weather, the Idaho Botanical Garden is worth a visit.

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The scarecrows add some seasonal fun, but the Garden itself is really the star of the show and with the holiday season approaching, it won’t be long before the Garden transforms again for its popular Winter Garden Aglow celebration.

For now, though, I’m enjoying the fall colors.

Take a look through the gallery below for a photo tour of the Scarecrow Stroll and some of the beautiful sights around Boise’s Idaho Botanical Garden.