I started deep-frying turkeys about 25 years ago, and it’s still my absolute favorite way to have turkey. I’d happily make one again this Thanksgiving. The part I never looked forward to was standing there after dinner, staring at a big old pot of peanut oil and wondering what I was supposed to do with it.

Cory Mikhals- Townsquare Media Boise Cory Mikhals- Townsquare Media Boise

For years, my answer was “deal with it in the spring.” That pot would sit in the garage until I finally got around to trying to funnel the oil into old windshield washer fluid jugs for a trip to Republic Services. These days, I save the jug the cooking oil came in and put the drop-off on my calendar before I even buy the turkey.

Where to Drop Off Used Turkey Fryer Oil in Meridian

You can take the liquid cooking oil and solidified grease to the household hazardous waste collection site at 2130 W. Franklin Road. It’s open Mondays from noon to 7 p.m., except on holidays.

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Just make sure to let the oil cool completely before transferring it to a container with a tight-fitting lid. The original cooking oil jug is the one I’d set aside.

If all you’ve got is a little grease in the roasting pan, let it cool and scrape or wipe it into the trash. Keep grease out of the sink and garbage disposal, because it will build up in your pipes and in the sewer system.

I’d rather make one trip down Franklin Road than spend any part of Thanksgiving weekend dealing with a backed-up sink.

Photo by Murphy Stay on Unsplash Brown water with foam around a drain

What Goes in Boise’s Compost and Recycling Carts After Thanksgiving?

Boise’s residential compost cart can take turkey bones and skin, potato peels, coffee grounds and food-soaked paper napkins, but NOT the fryer oil. If you’ve got a pie box, the clean cardboard can go in Boise’s recycling, but if there’s a big grease stain on the bottom, you need to tear off the clean part and recycle that.

If you live outside Boise, check your hauler’s rules before sending the turkey bones out with the yard waste.

READ MORE: What to Recycle in Idaho: Recycling Dos and Don'ts

Thanksgiving Trash Pickup in Boise and Meridian Moves Back a Day

Republic Services observes Thanksgiving in both cities. If Thursday or Friday is your regular collection day, here’s when to put the carts out.

Thursday moves to Friday, Nov. 27 and if Friday's are your usual day, it will be Saturday, Nov. 28 this week.

Cory Mikhals- Townsquare Media Boise Cory Mikhals- Townsquare Media Boise

My trash day is normally Thursday's, so I'm setting an alarm for Thanksgiving night, otherwise I will probably forget. Somewhere between the second turkey sandwich and getting the Christmas decorations out, I tend to lose track of what day it is.

How to Recycle a Real Christmas Tree in Boise or Meridian

While we’re already talking about what goes out at the curb, here’s one to save for January. I know how this goes at my house. I’ll remember to water the tree all December and then forget to look up how to get rid of it until I’m standing there with a bare tree and a floor full of needles.

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Boise: Take off the decorations and lights, then cut your real tree into pieces that fit in your compost cart with the lid fully closed. Flocked trees go in the trash.

Meridian: Curbside tree pickup will happen on your regular trash day the week of Jan. 4, 2027. Remove the decorations, lights, tinsel and flocking, then cut the tree into four-foot sections and bundle them.

Old Christmas lights: If you find a string that’s had its last Christmas, Meridian’s holiday light recycling runs Dec. 2 through Jan. 17 at the Republic Services transfer station at 2130 W. Franklin Road.

Remove any batteries before dropping off the lights, and if you’re frying the turkey this year, save that oil jug. I can tell you from experience that it’s a lot easier than trying to find enough jugs in March.