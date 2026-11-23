If you’ve still got a house full of Thanksgiving company on Saturday morning, grab the camp chairs and head downtown. The 78th annual Boise Holiday Parade starts at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 28, at 10th and Jefferson streets. It’s free to watch and lasts about 90 minutes, or if you’d rather spend Saturday morning in your slippers, you can watch it live from home, too.

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Where to Watch the Boise Holiday Parade

The parade heads east on West Jefferson Street past the Idaho State Capitol, turns south on 5th Street, then heads west on West Bannock Street back to 10th Street. Jefferson and Bannock both offer sidewalk viewing. I’d get there early if you’re bringing kids who want a front-row view.

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If you’re figuring out where to meet up, Form & Function Coffee plans to have a truck across from the Capitol starting around 9 a.m. There's portable restrooms on Jefferson near 11th Street, a lost-child station at the broadcast tent by Cecil D. Andrus Park, and the command post at 10th and Jefferson, where medical help is available.

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How to Watch the Boise Holiday Parade Live From Home

Organizers say the parade will air live on CBS Channel 2 and stream on Boise State BTV’s YouTube channel. So if you’ve got family out of town who’d like to watch, send them the link before Saturday morning.

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Who’s this Year’s Boise Holiday Parade Grand Marshal?

This year’s theme is “Christmas Is for Giving,” and the grand marshal is Jen Barth, president and CEO of Boise Rescue Mission Ministries. The Mission provides food and shelter and helps people work toward recovery.

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How to Vote For Your Favorite Entry in the Boise Holiday Parade

You'll be able to find the People’s Choice Award voting on the Boise Holiday Parade’s Facebook page Saturday morning. Keep track of your favorite as the entries go by.

And if the kids are counting on parade candy, I’d pack a snack. Participants can hand items directly to spectators, but throwing candy or other items into the crowd is prohibited.

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Where to Park and When Streets Reopen

I’d pick a downtown garage and walk a few blocks to the route. ParkBOI has garages at 9th and Main, Capitol and Main, and 10th and Front. The parade should wrap up around 11:30 a.m., and streets should reopen by noon.

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Saturday is also Small Business Saturday, so stick around and show your Thanksgiving company a favorite downtown shop or grab lunch. If you cooked Thanksgiving dinner, I’d vote for letting somebody else do the cooking.