There are certain things that, for me, make it officially feel like the Christmas season in the Treasure Valley. One of those is an evening spent wandering through the Idaho Botanical Garden during Winter Garden aGlow.

Cory Mikhals- Townsquare Media Boise Cory Mikhals- Townsquare Media Boise

My wife, Sara, and I had the opportunity to do just that, and if the number of pictures I came home with is any indication, there was certainly no shortage of things to see.

READ MORE: Winter Garden aGlow 2026 Boise: Tickets, Dates & Prices

I’m one of those people who appreciates the work that goes into putting together a holiday light display. Having spent more hours than I’d probably care to admit decorating our own house for the holidays, I find myself looking at how things are put together almost as much as I enjoy the finished product, and there is an awful lot to appreciate here.

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Inside Boise’s Winter Garden aGlow at the Idaho Botanical Garden

One of my favorite things about Winter Garden aGlow is that it isn’t simply a collection of Christmas lights. The garden itself becomes part of the display.

There are trees wrapped in brilliant colors, glowing bridges, illuminated flowers, pathways lined with lights and entire sections of the garden that seem to have their own personality.

Cory Mikhals- Townsquare Media Boise Cory Mikhals- Townsquare Media Boise

The red and white candy cane-colored trees were particularly striking. Then there were the glowing spheres scattered throughout the garden, the colorful reflections in the water and the expansive field of lights.

Even the moon seemed to be one of the stars of the display.

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What to See and Do at Winter Garden aGlow 2026 in Boise

There were plenty of opportunities to stop and take pictures together, including a cozy Christmas-themed sitting area where Sara and I took a little break with our drinks.

There was even a silent disco. If you’ve never watched a group of people dancing to music that you can’t hear, it’s pretty entertaining all by itself.

READ MORE: 2026 Canyon County Festival of Trees: Dates, Events & Tickets

It’s also fun seeing how the Idaho Botanical Garden continues to evolve. Having visited during other seasons, I enjoy seeing familiar areas of the garden transformed into something completely different.

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A Christmas Date Night or Family Holiday Outing in Boise, Idaho

Whether you’re looking for a family outing, entertaining relatives visiting for the holidays or simply looking for a Christmas date night, this is one worth putting on your list.

Dress warmly, wear comfortable shoes and give yourself plenty of time. This isn’t something you need to rush through.

Especially during the holidays, when it seems like we’re constantly trying to get somewhere or get something done, there’s something pretty wonderful about an evening when the only thing on your agenda is enjoying the company of the person walking beside you.

Cory Mikhals- Townsquare Media Boise Cory Mikhals- Townsquare Media Boise

And if you need a little Christmas music for the drive there and back, I happen to know a radio station that can help you out with that.

You can find tickets, operating dates and additional information on the Idaho Botanical Garden’s website..

READ MORE: Ultimate 2026 Treasure Valley Christmas Guide: Events & Lights

In the meantime, come along with Sara and me for a little photographic preview of Winter Garden aGlow 2026. I took plenty of pictures, but there’s still nothing quite like experiencing it in person.

50 Photos That Capture the Magic of Boise’s Winter Garden aGlow 2026 Come along with us for a Christmas date night at the Idaho Botanical Garden. From candy cane-colored trees and glowing bridges to gingerbread creations, a silent disco and flowers that bloom even in November, here’s a firsthand preview inside one of the Treasure Valley’s favorite holiday traditions. Gallery Credit: Cory Mikhals