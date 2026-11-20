I know we’re still a few weeks away from Christmas, but I’ve already got a date to circle on next summer’s concert calendar. Chicago is coming to Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden on Wednesday, June 16, 2027.

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Chicago Under the Boise Foothills

There are so many songs that take you back to a particular time in your life, and Chicago has a whole stack of them. Maybe yours is “If You Leave Me Now.” Or maybe you hear the opening of “Saturday in the Park” and you’re already singing along. Me? I’d love to hear those horns kick in on “25 or 6 to 4” out at the Garden.

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That’s what makes Chicago such a good fit for an outdoor show. You’ve got the big ballads everybody knows, and then you’ve got the songs that make you want to get up as soon as the horns come in. Either way, I can already picture the Outlaw Field lawn full of people singing along on a Wednesday night in Boise.

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Where To Get Your Tickets To See Chicago In Boise

Tickets to next summer's show are available now at TicketMaster.com. The show is general admission and takes place rain or shine. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m. Outlaw Field is at the Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 Old Penitentiary Road in Boise.

And if there’s a Chicago fan on your Christmas list, a pair of tickets would give you both something to look forward to when those long Boise evenings roll around again.