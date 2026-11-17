Thanksgiving is almost here, and if you’re the one hosting dinner this year, you’ve probably already started thinking about the grocery bill.

The turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green bean casserole, rolls, cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie… and of course, the whipped cream!

And that’s before somebody in the family reminds you about that one special dish they absolutely HAVE to have every Thanksgiving.

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But just how much is Thanksgiving dinner going to cost Idaho families this year?

According to a new national study, Idaho is one of the most expensive places in America to put Thanksgiving dinner on the table.

The good news? There are some pretty impressive holiday grocery deals available to Treasure Valley shoppers that could help bring that total down.

Mario Tama, Getty Images Mario Tama, Getty Images

Idaho Is One of the 10 Most Expensive States for Thanksgiving Dinner

According to a 2026 study from MoneyLion, the estimated cost of a traditional Thanksgiving dinner for 10 people in Idaho is $54.71, or about $5.47 per person.

That puts Idaho in ninth place among the most expensive states in the country.

The national average is $52.70, meaning Idaho families are expected to spend a little more than the average American household for the same meal.

Hawaii tops the list at $71.57, while Oklahoma is the least expensive at $49.59.

The study used the American Farm Bureau Federation’s traditional Thanksgiving meal basket, adjusted for grocery inflation and state cost-of-living differences.

In Idaho, the estimated cost of a 16-pound turkey alone is $22.81. Add $4.24 for three pounds of sweet potatoes, $2.42 for fresh cranberries, and $4.41 for pumpkin pie mix, and the grocery bill starts adding up.

Where Treasure Valley Shoppers Can Find Thanksgiving Grocery Deals We looked at advertised Thanksgiving specials from several grocery chains serving Boise, Meridian, Nampa, Caldwell, and the surrounding Treasure Valley.

And depending on where you shop, how you use digital coupons, and whether you buy a complete holiday meal bundle, you could spend considerably less than the statewide estimate.

Gallery Credit: Cory Mikhals

Five Ways to Save on Thanksgiving Dinner in the Treasure Valley Before you fill up the shopping cart, here are a few ways to keep the grocery bill under control. Gallery Credit: Cory Mikhals

Thanksgiving Is About More Than the Grocery Bill

While it’s always nice to save a few dollars, Thanksgiving isn’t really about how much money you spend. It’s about gathering with family and friends, making memories, and enjoying a meal together.

Photo by National Cancer Institute on Unsplash group of person eating indoors

Whether your dinner costs $35, $55, or considerably more, hopefully the most memorable part of the holiday won’t be the grocery receipt. Although, if somebody manages to feed 10 people for $35, I’d definitely like to know how they pulled that off!

So I’m curious: How much do you usually spend on Thanksgiving dinner? And what’s the one Thanksgiving dish your family absolutely refuses to go without?