This weekend we’ve got a good excuse to turn it up the Christmas music on the drive to Nampa. The Canyon County Christmas Show is back at the Ford Idaho Center Arena Friday through Sunday, Nov. 20–22, with three big days to shop for everyone on your gift list.

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Find an Idaho Gift With a Story Behind it

I love a good doorstep delivery as much as anybody, but even a drone can’t tell you the story behind the gift it just dropped off. At the Christmas Show, you can meet artists, crafters and vendors from around the Pacific Northwest, see their work up close and ask how they made it.

Canyon County Christmas Show - Spectra Canyon County Christmas Show - Spectra

You might walk in looking for something for the person who already has everything and walk out with a beautiful handcrafted piece you’d never spot on a big-box shelf. And when you buy from a local maker, you’re supporting a small business while crossing a name off your list.

Canyon County Christmas Show - Spectra Canyon County Christmas Show - Spectra

Bring the Kids for a Visit With Santa at the Canyon County Christmas Show

Have the kids bring their wish lists and keep your phone handy for a photo with Santa. It’s a chance to get some Christmas shopping done and come home with a family picture, too.

Canyon County Christmas Show - Spectra Canyon County Christmas Show - Spectra

Canyon County Christmas Show Hours and Admission

Friday, Nov. 20, and Saturday, Nov. 21 - 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 22 - 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission - $5 for adults, $4 for seniors 62 and older, and free for kids 12 and under.

Parking is free.