It’s the most wonderful time of the year! LITE-FM Christmas Wish is back for 2026, powered by our wonderful friends at Pioneer Federal Credit Union, and nominations officially open today, November 9!

For nearly 30 years, Christmas Wish has brought our community together to help local families facing some incredibly difficult circumstances. And this year, we need your help more than ever.

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Christmas in Idaho Should Be a Time of Joy, Not Worry

Let’s face it. It’s been another tough year for a lot of families here in Idaho.

Unexpected medical bills, job losses, car repairs, and other challenges can turn an already difficult situation into something overwhelming. And when you’re struggling just to keep the lights on or put food on the table, Christmas can feel like one more thing to worry about.

That’s where Christmas Wish comes in. We believe every family deserves a little Christmas magic, especially the kids. And sometimes, all it takes is a little help from neighbors who care to make an enormous difference.

Christmas Wish isn’t about giving someone a handout. It’s about giving them a hand up when they need it most.

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Do You Know Someone Who Could Use a Christmas Wish?

Maybe it’s a single parent working two jobs who’s still struggling to make ends meet. Maybe it’s a family dealing with a serious illness, or someone who’s always the first to help others but would never dream of asking for help themselves.

Those are the stories we want to hear. If you know someone in the Treasure Valley who could use a little extra love this Christmas, please tell us about them.

Nominations are open now through December 6, 2026.

To nominate someone, you MUST complete the official Christmas Wish nomination form at the bottom of this page. This is the only way to ensure your nomination reaches our Christmas Wish Team and can be considered.

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Want to Help Make a Christmas Wish Come True?

One of my favorite things about the Treasure Valley is how our community comes together when someone needs a helping hand and Christmas Wish simply wouldn’t be possible without that generosity.

Our friends at Pioneer Federal Credit Union are once again powering Christmas Wish and getting things started with a generous donation. But there’s still so much more we can do together!

If you’d like to help, 100% of your cash donation goes directly to Christmas Wish.

You can donate through the PayPal link or stop by any Pioneer Federal Credit Union location in the Treasure Valley.

No donation is too small. Every dollar helps us bring a little more joy to someone who really needs it.

DONATE TO CHRISTMAS WISH

We Need Local Treasure Valley Businesses, Too!

Christmas wishes aren’t always about presents under the tree, sometimes it’s a family that desperately needs new tires or repairs to keep their only vehicle running. Sometimes it’s a broken furnace in the middle of an Idaho winter.

And sometimes, it’s helping a family facing a terminal illness create one more beautiful Christmas memory together.

That’s why we’re also asking local businesses to get involved.

If you own or operate a business that could help with auto repairs, tires, heating and cooling, family experiences, or other services, we’d love to hear from you.

Let us know what your business might be willing to provide if a Christmas Wish comes along that you could help fulfill.

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Let’s Make Christmas a Little Brighter Together

After nearly three decades of Christmas Wish, one thing hasn’t changed. The generosity of the people who call the Treasure Valley home continues to amaze me.

We can’t fix every problem. We can’t grant every wish. But together, we can make a real difference for families who could use a little hope this holiday season.

So whether you’re nominating someone, making a donation, or offering your business’s services, thank you for being part of something so special.

And a huge thank-you to Pioneer Federal Credit Union for helping us keep this wonderful tradition going.

Christmas Wish nominations are open November 9 through December 6, 2026.

Let’s make some Christmas magic happen, Treasure Valley!