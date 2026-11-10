There’s something about walking into a room filled with beautifully decorated Christmas trees that just puts you in the holiday spirit and when those trees are helping make sure local seniors have a warm meal, well, that’s even better!

The 2026 Canyon County Festival of Trees returns to the Ford Idaho Sports Center November 27-30, bringing four days of Christmas fun, beautifully decorated trees, Santa visits, bingo, and a whole lot more.

Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media

Four Days of Christmas Fun in Canyon County

Of course, the stars of the show are the Christmas trees themselves. Each one is decorated and donated by members of the community who put an incredible amount of time and creativity into making them special.

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But there’s a lot more happening than just admiring the trees.

Here’s what’s on the schedule:

Friday, November 27

Festival viewing: 10 a.m.- 6:30 p.m.

Cookies with Santa: 7 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. $20 per person

Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media

Saturday, November 28

Breakfast with Santa: 8 a.m. - 10 a.m. $30 per person

Festival viewing: 10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Festival Bingo: 6 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. $50 per person

I’m especially looking forward to Saturday evening because I’ll be hosting Festival Bingo! Now, I’ve never called bingo before, so this should be interesting.

I’m just hoping I can keep all those little bingo balls where they’re supposed to be instead of sending them bouncing across the floor!

Hill Photography Studio via Canyon County Festival of Trees Board of Directors Hill Photography Studio via Canyon County Festival of Trees Board of Directors

Sunday, November 29

Festival viewing: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

New this year! Pet Photos with Santa: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. $30

That’s right, your four-legged family members can get in on the Christmas fun, too. When I talked with Julie, co-chair of the Canyon County Festival of Trees, she told me this is the first year they’ve offered it. After all, the dogs are part of the family, too!

Monday, November 30

Gala and Tree Auction: Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with festivities from 6 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Facebook/Canyon County Festival of Trees Facebook/Canyon County Festival of Trees

More Than Christmas Trees: Helping Feed Canyon County Seniors

As much fun as the Festival of Trees is, the real reason behind it is what makes this event so special.

Proceeds benefit Canyon County Meals on Wheels programs, helping provide meals to seniors throughout the county.

READ MORE: Ultimate 2026 Treasure Valley Christmas Guide: Events & Lights

Julie knows firsthand just how important those programs are. She’s been the director of Caldwell Meals on Wheels for more than 17 years. She told me that her program delivered more than 35,000 meals last year, and they’re expecting that number to approach 38,000 this year.

That’s a lot of meals, and a lot of people who depend on them.

Caldwell Meals on Wheels also serves Middleton and Greenleaf, while other programs provide meals to seniors in Nampa, Melba, and Parma.

Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media

So whether you’re enjoying breakfast with Santa, playing bingo, or bidding on a beautifully decorated Christmas tree, you’re helping make a difference right here in our community.

Get Your Canyon County Festival of Trees Tickets

The festival wouldn’t be possible without the volunteers, tree donors, and community sponsors who make it happen.

A special thank-you to presenting sponsors Treasure Valley Subaru, Albertsons, West Valley Medical Center, and Saint Alphonsus, along with the many other businesses and individuals supporting the event.

Canyon County Festival of Trees Board of Directors Canyon County Festival of Trees Board of Directors

You can purchase tickets for the special events and find additional information at 2CFestivalOfTrees.org.

I hope to see you there, especially Saturday night for bingo!

And if you happen to see a bingo ball rolling across the floor, just pretend you didn’t.