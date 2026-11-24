If you’ve got family coming to town for Thanksgiving, somebody’s going to ask, “So, what are we doing this weekend?” At my house, I’m pretty sure that question comes right around the time we’re deciding whether there’s room for another piece of pie.

This week, I figured we’d get a head start on your "Plan Ahead Weekend Event Calendar". There’s already something to do Wednesday morning, and we’ve got five days to work with.

Turkey Day 5K via Facebook Turkey Day 5K via Facebook

Thanksgiving Day Plans Beyond Football and Food

If a turkey trot is part of your Thanksgiving tradition, you’ve got three choices Thursday morning. Nampa gets the earliest start with the Pumpkin Spice 5K, and Boise and Caldwell both have Turkey Day 5Ks at 9.

READ MORE: Turkey Day 5K Returns to Boise and Caldwell Thanksgiving 2026

If your idea of a holiday morning involves coffee and staying in your pajamas a little longer, I get it. The Saint Alphonsus Festival of Trees is open Thanksgiving afternoon, and Caldwell’s Indian Creek Plaza has three evening skate sessions. That gives you a couple of ways to get everybody out of the house once dinner’s over.

Anna Webber, Getty Images Anna Webber, Getty Images

Black Friday Gives You Plenty of Reasons to Put Down the Shopping List

Trans-Siberian Orchestra has two shows at ExtraMile Arena. If I were trying to fit two things into Friday, I’d look at the afternoon show and then head downtown for the Boise Tree Lighting at The Grove Plaza.

Canyon Country Festival of Trees Canyon Country Festival of Trees

You could also start the day at Zoo Boise, where admission is just $3, or head to Nampa for the opening day of the Canyon County Festival of Trees.

READ MORE: 2026 Canyon County Festival of Trees: Dates, Events & Tickets

And if you’ve been waiting to see what the Idaho Botanical Garden did with its new space, Winter Garden aGlow opens Friday with the new Lake of Lights on Outlaw Field.

Idaho Botanical Garden Idaho Botanical Garden

Saturday’s Parade and a Sunday Worth Saving Room For

The Boise Holiday Parade is Saturday morning. Bring a chair or a blanket, grab a coffee and give yourself a little time to find a spot along the route. If you’re on the west side of the Valley, you could spend Saturday afternoon shopping downtown Nampa, take a free carriage ride and stick around for the tree lighting.

Boise Holiday Parade Boise Holiday Parade

Sunday might be my favorite plan of the bunch. You can catch Elf with the Boise Philharmonic playing the score live in the afternoon, then bundle up for a discounted night at Winter Garden aGlow.

Scroll through the gallery for the dates, times, locations and ticket details.

Things to Do Thanksgiving Weekend in the Treasure Valley 2026 Make plans for Nov. 25–29 with turkey trots, two Festivals of Trees, holiday lights, the Boise Holiday Parade and more. Find dates, times, locations and admission details for events across the Treasure Valley. Gallery Credit: Cory Mikhals