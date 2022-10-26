Boise Area Christmas Events Return; Need Help Spreading Spirit of the Season

Over the past two years, the organizers behind some of the Treasure Valley’s favorite Christmas events tried to keep the spirit up while pivoting the way they hosted them. In 2022? They’re coming back in person and need your help to make them happen!

Canyon County Festival of Trees

As we previously announced in July, the Canyon County Festival of Trees along with its Breakfast with Santa and Cocktails and Canvas events will return to an in-person event at the Ford Idaho Sports Center November 25-26. It wraps up with a spectacular live auction and gala event on Monday, November 28.

The event isn’t just a great way to get inspired to decorate your Christmas tree at home and start your Christmas shopping. It’s also one of the largest fundraising events of the year for the Nampa and Caldwell Meals on Wheels Program. Julie Warwick, coordinator of Caldwell Meals on Wheels says that they’ve seen a 30% increase in the need for the program in Caldwell, alone. They’ve had to recruit more volunteers and add more routes to keep up with demand so that no seniors in our area go hungry.

That’s why making the event a success is so important! To do that, the festival board has set a goal of finding at least 40 incredible trees to be part of the raffle and live auction. With a month to go, they’re about halfway to that goal…so this is where YOU come in!

We’re challenging you and your company/organization to decorate a tree that will raise funds for an incredible cause. Canyon County Board Co-President, Amanda Straight, explains that cleverly themed trees with add-ons always turn heads. Think something like a kid's tree with unwrapped toys underneath it or a boho tree with rustic baskets, decor and pillows.

Think you're up for the challenge? Click HERE to fill out your tree form and check out some of the past trees below for inspiration! (No decorating talent? There’s another Christmas event that can use your help. Scroll past the gallery to read on.)

Canyon County Festival of Trees Inspiration

Boise Holiday Parade

After canceling the 2020 parade and going virtual in 2021, the Boise Holiday Parade will return to the streets of Downtown Boise on Saturday, December 3 at 10 a.m. The parade is a community-sponsored event, so they’re looking for both parade entries and financial sponsors that can help offset the cost of putting on the parade.

If your organization has a float to enter in the parade or you’re part of a performance group you can click HERE to register before November 15. If you or your company would like to donate in the form of a larger donation, you can find more sponsorship information HERE.

