Legendary Boise Restaurant Is One of the Best Christmas Restaurants in America

Sure. When you see Christmas cards and holiday commercials on TV, Christmas Day is usually portrayed by big families gathered around the dining room table or around the tree. But we know that not everyone’s holiday looks like that!

Maybe you live far away from your family and traveling isn’t in the cards for you this year. You’re staying here in the Treasure Valley, just you and your significant other. Maybe you had plans with your family but were informed that someone who is key to planning the big get-together is sick so it’s off. Or maybe you just don’t feel like doing all that cooking and cleaning. We’re not here to judge! We’re here to make your lives easier.

All year long, we’ve told you about Idaho restaurants that offer great meals and a great time. Christmas is no exception! We’re working on a list of restaurants open on Christmas Day that will be coming your way soon, but when our elves are on the phone confirming that information, we dug up the best Christmas restaurant in Idaho!

Chandlers Prime Steaks & Fine Seafood Chandlers Prime Steaks & Fine Seafood loading...

The foodies at 24/7 Tempo put together a list titled “The Best Restaurants for Christmas in Every State” and when it comes to the best place to sit down for a meal on Christmas Day in Idaho, Boise residents don’t have to travel far!

They handed 2022’s pick for the “Best Restaurant for Christmas in Idaho” to Chandlers in Downtown Boise. The upscale restaurant offers a Christmas Prix Fixe Three-Course Dinner on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. For $60, you get your choice of entree with a soup/mixed green salad/steakhouse wedge and a dessert.

What is Chandler's Serving on Christmas Day 2022?

This year’s entree choices include:

Veal Picatta with a lemon butter caper sauce, broccolini and mascarpone polenta souffle



Pasta Primavera made with handmade tagliatelle pasta, chef’s seasonal veggies, parmesan, garlic and fine herbes



Cauliflower Steak, a totally vegan meal that they recommend pairing with a mixed green salad and sorbet



Duck Two Ways , those two ways are seared and confit. It’s served with red cabbage, apple slaw, a port wine reduction and mascarpone polenta



Trout Amandine with roasted fingerling potatoes, sauteed spinach, buttered haricot verts and charred lemon



Beef Bourguignon served with carrots, mashed potatoes, horseradish gremolata and red wine gravy.

Your dessert choices are “The Bomb,” Fromage blanc cheesecake or butterscotch creme brulee.

Facebook/Chalders Prime Steaks & Fine Seafood Facebook/Chalders Prime Steaks & Fine Seafood loading...

Looking for something different or want one of Chandlers famous steaks instead? They’ll be offering a full a la carte menu on Christmas Day, as well.

Of course, no experience at Chandlers would be complete without live Jazz music. On Christmas Day, Chuck Smith performs from 2:30-4:30, Ben Burdick performs from 5-7 p and the Mike Rosenthal Trip with Amy closes out the evening from 7:30-10:30.

If Chandlers is out of your budget, make sure you download our app. Our list of Boise area restaurants open on Christmas Day is coming soon!

Get our free mobile app

KEEP READING: 10 Of Boise's Most Splurge-Worthy, Expensive Steaks For this list, we checked the menus at some of Boise's top-rated steakhouses and fine dining establishments and picked the MOST expensive steak from each. If we didn't do it that way, this list would probably be dominated by Chandlers which six different steaks costing $70 or more on their regular menu! (We also didn't include steaks big enough for two.)

15 Incredible Things That Must Be On Your Idaho Winter Bucket List From an Elsa inspired ice castle to sipping hot cocoa as you cruise around one of Idaho's most gorgeous lakes, there's no shortage of fun things to do in Idaho this winter!