After an unusually mild winter, Idaho is on the cusp of officially welcoming Spring. The season officially begins on Friday, March 20 but one area ice cream shop is getting a jump start!

If you’re someone who keeps track of the best food freebie days, you probably already know that Thursday, March 19 is Dairy Queen’s “Free Cone Day.” If you didn’t, you know now and the timing couldn’t be better. Not only does the day hit while many schools in Idaho are on Spring Break, the Boise area could see near-record temps around 80 degrees.

READ MORE: ‘The Planet’s Best Ice Cream’ Is Finally Coming to Idaho

On Thursday, ice cream lovers can enjoy a free small vanilla cone, no strings attached. That’s right. You don’t have to purchase another item. You don’t have to download an app. There are no hoops to jump through. You just have to show up in person and ask for your cone while supplies last.

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Free cone day also gives you an opportunity to pay it forward. At most Dairy Queen locations, you’ll have the option to have that free cone dipped for $1. You can choose from chocolate, cherry or the new Mint Crunchin’ Cookie.

The money raised from those dipped cones on Free Cone Day will benefit Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Idaho’s only children’s hospital, St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital is one of the 170 children’s hospitals that receives funds as part of the network.

The tradition of Free Cone Day dates back to 2015. The ice cream chain has 25 locations across Idaho.