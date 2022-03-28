11 Incredible Weeks of FREE Outdoor Movies Are Coming to the Boise Area
The Treasure Valley's two remaining drive-in theaters aren't the only place where you can catch a family, friendly movie under the stars!
Several communities in the Treasure Valley have a great summertime tradition of blowing up a big inflatable screen in one of their fantastic parks and inviting families out to watch a free movie together under the stars! The free movies usually begin in early-June, not long after school lets out and continue into mid-August.
Both Meridian and Nampa have set their schedules for 2022. The Middleton Optimist Club says information on their summer movies will be coming soon, but if you look through their community calendar on their website, it appears at least four of the movies are set.
As for Boise? They haven't done their Movies Under the Stars since 2019 due to the pandemic. We can't find any trace of them returning on the internet.
Want to pencil one of these fun movie nights into your summer calendar? Here's what's showing and when in Meridian and Nampa!