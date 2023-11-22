9 Fun, Family Friendly Events Happening In and Around Boise on Thanksgiving Day

For many, Thanksgiving Day means gathering around a huge feast with family from near and far and chowing down until you’re ready for a nap. However, Thanksgiving isn’t a “one size fits all” solution when it comes to traditions!

It took a pandemic for retailers to reconsider their shopping hours on Thanksgiving Day. More and more of them are opting to stay closed on Thanksgiving Day. Walgreens actually surprised a lot of people by making that decision in 2023. Traditionally their stores have been open on major holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Get our free mobile app

Most of our listeners have expressed that Thanksgiving should be a day for family and nothing else. If you’re lucky enough to have family in the Treasure Valley to celebrate with, we can’t disagree. But does “family time” mean being cooped up in the house all day long? It doesn’t have to!

monkeybusinessimages monkeybusinessimages loading...

Almost everyone’s aware of Boise and Caldwell’s famous “Turkey Day 5K” (was just named one of the Top 80 Best Thanksgiving traditions in the nation,) but maybe you’re not one of those families that likes to get up early and run.

Well, there are a few other activities happening around town on Thanksgiving Day that won’t take away from “family time.” If anything, they will enhance it and give you the opportunity to build some new holiday memories together!

If you or someone in your family gets a little stir-crazy, these are some fun family activities you can do ON Thanksgiving Day!

9 Boise Area 2023 Thanksgiving Day Events Where You Can Build Family Memories If you're someone who could never understand why people get up early to run on Thanksgiving morning, don't worry. These activities don't involve a frosty 5K! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

KEEP READING: Which Stores Are Closed or Open on Thanksgiving 2023? Here's an early look at which retailers are opting out of Thanksgiving shopping this year and which ones will be excited to welcome you on Turkey Day! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart