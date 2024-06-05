25 Awesome Attractions Everyone Should Visit in Boise, Idaho At Least Once
Do you break out into a cold sweat when you have friends or family visiting from out of town and they ask you "What should I do while we're in Boise?"
Living here, you know there are endless possibilities for fun things to do but when you're put on the spot like that you freeze. You're so used to your routine of get up, go to work, come home, make dinner, try to decompress, go to sleep, get up and do it all over again that some of the fun things Boise has to offer isn't in the forefront of your mind. Often, you don't think about those things until you can exhale long enough to plan some family fun on the weekend.
READ MORE: 17 Incredible Boise Area Fairs & Festivals You Can't Miss in 2024
You know the dates for the BIG events like the Emmett Cherry Festival, Boise Music Festival, Eagle Fun Days, the Snake River Stampede, Canyon County Fair and Western Idaho Fair. (And if you don’t, have them for you on this handy dandy calendar,) but what about the few weekends when there are no big events?
This is where we come in to help next time you freeze up and can’t think of anything “fun” to do! Trip Advisor has quite the catalog of ideas for "Things to Do in Boise" based on the opinion of both travelers and people who call the Treasure Valley home.
We'll be honest, we have lived here for a long time and there's still a handful of these attractions that even we haven't had the chance to visit yet!
25 Boise Attractions That Are Essential to Visit At Least Once
Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart
KEEP READING: 17 Incredible Boise Area Fairs and Festivals You Can't Miss in 2024
Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart
How Many of These Idaho Attractions Have You Been To?
Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart