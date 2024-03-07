17 Incredible Boise Area Fairs & Festivals You Can’t Miss in 2024

We don’t know about you, but we’re ready for longer days and warmer weather! You’ve been trying to focus at work, but Boise’s gray, wet weather has your mind wandering to thoughts of summer vacation.

There you are, sitting through another video call that could’ve been an e-mail and all of a sudden you find yourself typing websites like Expedia, Airbnb or TripAdvisor into the search bar on your second screen. We’re all for using your vacation days to get out of the Treasure Valley and going somewhere to relax and recharge.

READ MORE: Major Concerts Coming to Boise in 2024

But the one thing you don’t want to do? Book your vacation at the SAME time as one of the fantastic events happening in Boise or one of its neighboring communities. Sitting at an airport bar during a layover, scrolling through Facebook and seeing photos of your friends having fun at Boise Music Festival, the Western Idaho Fair or Snake River Stampede would give you a serious case of FOMO, right?

Get our free mobile app

You know it would, so we’ve taken it upon ourselves to prevent that from happening! We did all the leg work for you and put together this handy guide to all of the Boise area’s major summer festivals and fairs. Mark the dates that are most important to you and your family on the calendar and plan your trips around ones that you absolutely do NOT want to miss.

Canva Canva loading...

P.S. Our staff can’t wait to see you at the Boise Music Festival and Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic in 2024!

17 Incredible Boise Area Fairs and Festivals You Can't Miss in 2024 As the weather starts to warm up, so do fun events around the Treasure Valley! Mark your calendars and don't miss out on these fun celebrations! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

KEEP READING: Major Concerts Coming to the Boise Area in 2024 More and more artists are finding their way to the Treasure Valley! Here's a look at who's coming our way in 2024. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart