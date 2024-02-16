Boise Music Festival Announces 6 FUN Artists for 2024 Concert

107.9 LITE-FM is proud to announce the return of Idaho's largest one day, concert event - Boise Music Festival!

Since it's creation in 2010, Boise Music Festival has put some big names on our main-stage. You've heard feel good favorites from stars like Train, Rob Thomas, The Backstreet Boys and Daughtry. You've raised a drink to country stars like Jelly Roll, Lady A, Walker Hayes and the Eli Young Band. You've shamelessly sang along to throwback hits from Sugar Ray, Smash Mouth, Vanilla Ice and Sir Mix Alot. You've danced to some of the biggest party songs of all time from Ludacris, Pitbull, Flo-Rida and Nelly.

And in 2024? We're doing it all over again! The 13th Annual Boise Music Festival is happening Saturday, June 22 at Expo Idaho! Early Bird tickets start at $20 and can be purchased by clicking HERE. If you're thinking about one of our upgraded experiences like the Cool Zone, our 21+, tenting seating area with two free drinks, make sure you buy early. The Cool Zone sold out in record time in 2023.

In addition to the main stage, BMF festival goers get to enjoy more than 40 local bands, dozens of food and merch vendors and carnival rides!

Who's coming this year? Without further ado, it's our pleasure to introduce this year's main stage line-up!

2024 Boise Music Festival Main Stage Artists The 13th Annual Boise Music Festival is June 22, 2024 at Expo Idaho! Here's a look at the artists who've been announced to perform on this year's main stage!

