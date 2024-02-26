Two of America’s 50 Largest Retail Brands Are Surprisingly Based in Idaho

Idaho continues to grow at a rapid rate. The latest State-To-State Migration Flow numbers estimate that nearly 88,000 moved to the Gem State in a single year.

Those numbers were released last November and reflect the number of folks who moved sometime during the year 2022. The number may sound insanely large, but even with that many new neighbors in the state, Idaho’s capital city still feels like a small town. Boise has fewer degrees of separation than Kevin Bacon. Most people know someone who knows you.

The National Retail Federation recently released a list of the biggest retail brands in America based on their sales figures. As the state grows, we’re not surprised to see so many of these brands have a presence in Idaho in some way, shape or form. There’s so much new construction. It seems like a new brand opens its doors every month!

That said, you’ll see some brands on this list that are struggling right now and are closing locations in Idaho and across the country to try to cut their losses. Rite Aid ranks #29 on the list, but has closed five locations in the Boise area since filing for bankruptcy last fall. Their competitor, Walgreens, ranks #8 but is also struggling. They announced last year that they planned on closing 150 stores by August 2024. While they didn’t release a list of the locations that were closing, we know that the location on Federal Way in Boise will close by the end of February 2024.

National news stories indicate that at least two other Top 25 brands on this list are closing stores in 2024 too: Macy’s and Best Buy, although it’s unclear if their cost cutting measures will affect their remaining locations in Idaho.

Which Idaho Brands Made the Top 50?

For now, two Boise-based grocery brands are on the list. That could change if the Albertsons-Kroger merger ever happens. Kroger’s the bigger of the two companies and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio. It may not happen. CNN reports that the Federal Trade Commission is suing to try to block the $25 million merger between the two grocery giants.

We’re pretty sure you know which two brands we’re talking about! But where did they rank? How much money did they make? Keep reading to find out!

