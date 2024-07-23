For Idahoans, more specifically Boise residents, there’s no denying that the cost of living has climbed noticeably in recent years.

When U.S. News & World Report refreshed their list of the most overvalued housing markets in the country, Boise still appeared on the list. While we may not be at the very top like we were not all that long ago, we still rank #12 on the list based on highest payment to income ratios. According to Realtor.com, the median listing force for a home in the Boise area in June 2024 was $569,990. While that’s trending down -4.2% from the same time a year ago, we don’t know many people that would consider a $569,990 home “affordable.”

On the rental side of things? According to Apartment List, rent in the Boise area is down a pathetic -1% from a year ago. We rank #73 on their list of the most expensive rent in America’s largest cities and rent’s slowly creeping back up again. It was up .8% from May to June.

According to Energy Bot, the price of electricity in Idaho is up a bit, too. While we don’t like seeing a larger number on our Idaho Power bills, there is a silver lining. Even with the slight increase in electricity rates, Idaho still has some of the lowest kilowatt per hour rates in the nation. We rank #3 behind Utah and North Dakota when it comes to the lowest rates.

When it comes to essentials you need to survive, food’s another one that’s gotten more expensive. While food prices are climbing more slowly than they did a few years ago, the USDA still predicts that food prices will increase 2.2% over the course of this year. We know these nine foods have gotten more expensive in the West.

In order to save money, you may be using coupons, trying to earn cashback or looking for sales. Another option is switching your go-to grocery store entirely. U.S. News & World Report recently updated their list of 10 Cheapest Grocery Stores in the United States. Not only do two of the top five have locations in Idaho, one was actually born in the Gem State!

Winco is the Third Cheapest Grocery store in the United States

The report shows that 77% of people who picked WinCo as they’re preferred store in the survey felt like WinCo provided the best value for their money. That landed the Boise-based grocer at #3 behind Food 4 Less, one of the brands under Kroger’s umbrella and California-based Grocery Outlet. Since WinCo got its start as Waremart in Boise in 1967, they’ve grown to at least 139 stores across 10 states. 14 of those are in Idaho.

So how is WinCo helping trim down that number at check out? One of the consumer finance and budgeting experts the publication talked to said:

WinCo is a cheap grocery store. They buy produce and other groceries directly from farmers and manufacturers in bulk so they get better prices per unit to pass on to shoppers

Grocery Outlet Leap Frogs WinCo

It is worth noting that the second cheapest grocery store in America does have quite the footprint in Idaho. Grocery Outlet went from #6 in 2023 to #2 in 2024 with 85% of people who preferred Grocery Outlet say it’s because of the value they provide for their money. They have at least 14 locations in Idaho and continue to grow.

Washington state-based Costco tumbled back two spots to #9 with 63% of people who primarily shop at the warehouse store saying it provides value for their money.

