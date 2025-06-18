Most Idahoans have a fizzy favorite. It might be an ice-cold Mountain Dew they grab on the way home from a summer hike or a nostalgic Pepsi from a gas station soda fountain. Soda’s part of the daily routine.

But recently? Access to the sugary beverages has come into the spotlight as several states, including Idaho, are moving to ban people enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program from purchasing them with their benefits.

Governor Little signed a bill banning Idaho SNAP recipients from buying candy and soda with their SNAP benefits back in April. By the bill’s definition, soda is any nonalcoholic beverage containing natural or artificial sweeteners that contain less than 50% fruit or vegetable juice. Sugar and corn-syrup free diet and zero sodas are included in that definition.

Originally, the ban was supposed to go into effect July 1, but since SNAP is a federal program administered at a state level, Idaho needed the Food and Nutrition Service for the change to take effect. U.S Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins, let the state know that the waiver was approved on June 10 but they couldn’t start the changes until January 1, 2026. The ban will be in effect for at least two years.

Whether you’re a SNAP recipient or not, Idahoans will find a handful of their favorite sodas missing from store shelves by the time the ban kicks in. Eagle-eyed soda lovers noticed that Pepsi recently labeled a handful of Pepsi and Mountain Dew sodas “discontinued” on their product locator page.

Hovering over them, you’ll find a message that “manufacturing has ended, but it may still be found on shelf.” That means if you find these flavors at your local Albertsons, WinCo or another retailer you’ve stumbled upon a collector’s item!

