Win Lagoon Passes With 107.9 LITE-FM’s APP Grab!

School’s out for summer! You know what that means, right? It’s time to plan an EPIC summer road trip for the family and we can’t think of a better place to do it than Lagoon Amusement Park!

If you missed it, Lagoon is debuted TWO new rides and a reimagining of one of the park’s classic rides over Memorial Day weekend. Together, the rides are part of a new steampunk themed area of the park called “The District” which is described as “a journey through time and imagination, where the line between the past and future becomes curiously blurred.” It’s located inside Pioneer Village.

Curious what they’ve got waiting for you? We’ve written about the rides and shared some photo HERE.

Want to be one of the first Idaho families to give them a ride? Well, we’re giving you an opportunity to win FOUR single day passports to Lagoon with LITE-FM’s next “App Grab” of the year!

What is the 107.9 LITE-FM “App Grab?”

It’s YOUR chance to grab some of the shiniest prizes in the LITE-FM prize closet just for downloading our app. If you don’t have it, download it using the box below.

Now that you have the app, the scavenger hunt begins! From June 9-June 30, we’ll hide Carnival tickets inside in articles on our app. If you find one, click it and enter the word you saw on the ticket with the corresponding number in the right hand corner. Every ticket you find is another entry into the contest.

We’ll call our grand prize winner on Monday, June 30 so make sure you have our number, 208-383-1079, programmed in your phone so that you know that I’m calling when you win!

Stay Tuned for MORE LITE-FM App Grabs Throughout the Summer!

Amusement Park tickets aren’t the ONLY major prize we have to give away this summer! Check out our future app grabs:

$100 Visa Gift Card + Swag courteously of Gutters Near Me: June 30-July 18