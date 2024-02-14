One of America’s Oldest Amusement Parks is Less Than 5 Hours from Boise

Whether you’re planning a quick spring break trip or are looking ahead to a longer summer vacation, one of the oldest amusement parks in the country is road trip worthy!

Boise Used to Be Home to TWO Amusement Parks

Did you know that Boise was once home to not one, but two long lost roller coasters? The first was built by the original Natatorium on Warm Springs Boulevard in the early 1900s. It was part of White City Amusement Park, which also was home to a joy wheel, fun factory, mini railroad and a skating rink. Finding photos of the “scenic railway” isn’t easy, but one did surface on eBay in 2023 in the form of this Christmas postcard. The coaster and the rest of White City was torn down a few years after the Natatorium was severely damaged in a windstorm.

The second coaster was a “Mad Mouse” coaster designed by the Allan Herschell Company. You were able to find it as the Boise Fun Spot (aka Boise Fun Depot) inside Julia Davis Park until it closed sometime in the 1990s.

Boise’s days of coasters and amusement parks are far behind us, but if you love rides the good news is that we’re just a little four and a half hours away from Lagoon Amusement Park in Farmington, Utah.

Did You Know Lagoon is the 8th Oldest Amusement Park in America?

According to Mental Floss, Lagoon first opened in 1886, making it the eighth oldest amusement park in the United States. When it relocated to Farmington 10 years later, it was rebranded to Lagoon.

If you’re planning a road trip to the park this year, the park will be open on Saturdays and Sundays beginning March 23. They’ll expand to seven days a week over Memorial Day weekend. 2024’s an exciting year to visit Lagoon since it’ll be the full season for the park’s first new coaster in eight years.

Primordial opened just in time for Frightmares in 2023, so not many people from Idaho have had time to experience it yet. In fact, Lagoon was pretty mum about the ride experience until the first season passport holders had the opportunity to ride the interactive coaster. Luckily, there are coaster enthusiasts who couldn’t resist capturing a point of view video of what the ride was like from the first row.

Lagoon’s Oldest Rides Are Still Fun Today

While Primordial may be getting all the attention, the oldest rides in the park shouldn’t be overlooked! Two of them are over 100 years old and are still fun today! Which ones? Check out our list of the oldest rides at Lagoon to find out.

