Jaw Dropping Light Show Will Light Up Idaho’s Most Famous Waterfalls in 2024

For as long as we can remember, Idaho’s most famous waterfalls have been nicknamed the “Niagara of the West.” But there’s one MAJOR difference between Shoshone Falls and their counterparts in Canada and New York.

While the hours vary depending on what time of the year it is, both the American and Canadian sides of Niagara Falls are lit at night 365 days a year. Most of the year, you can’t say that about Shoshone Falls but there is a very special time of the year when the falls are twinkling in beautiful splendor!

That’s during “Shoshone Falls After Dark,” a tradition that started four years ago. This year, the event is expanding and will happen every Thursday-Sunday throughout the month of May. Southern Idaho Tourism explains that they’ve made some adjustments to allow more visitors from all over the country to experience the falls while they’re lit up. Adding additional days is one way.

They also cut the colored lights and music show down to 10 minutes, allowing them to sell more tickets and cycle more people through Shoshone Falls Park. Only ticketed vehicles are allowed to enter the park after hours due to parking capacity and safety measures. Since the show is shorter, the ticket prices have dropped to $20 per vehicle. That single admission fee covers everyone that you can legally seat in your vehicle. Walking or biking into the park is not permitted according to the event’s FAQ page.

Tickets are being sold in 15 minute time blocks from 9:15-10:45 p.m. each night of the show. They’re already on sale and can be purchased HERE.

This year’s show is being curated by Midnight Production Studio in Twin Falls and Idaho based DJ, Eric Rhodes. Want to see the special treat you’re in for? Check out these photos from the 2022 event!

