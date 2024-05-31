Two Idaho Destinations Named Best Places to Visit in the U.S.

Idaho is one of those places that’s hard to describe to people who are convinced that we’re nothing but potato fields and blue turf tucked away in the Midwest. Their loss, because Idaho is filled with cool and quirky attractions that make our home state a cool vacation destination.

Make that a cool vacation destination for any season. In the winter, people flock to our winter playgrounds. In 2023, Sun Valley Resort was nominated for Best Ski Resort in America by the USA Today and finished eighth. Four Idaho hotels were up for the title of Best Ski Hotel in the country. Three of them - the Best Western Plus Kentwood Lodge, Sun Valley Lodge and Knob Hill Inn in Ketchum, all finished in the Top 10. A handful of other Idaho locations were nominated in categories like Best Snow Tubing, Best Snowboard, Best Apres Ski Bar and Best Ski Restaurant.

Facebook/Sun Valley Resort Facebook/Sun Valley Resort loading...

The publication through Idaho gave some attention to our summer recreation, too! Lake Coeur d’Alene is one of the finalists for Best Lake in America. Teton Valley Lodge in Driggs is up for Best Fishing Lodge. The Snake River is up for Best River for Fly Fishing. The Scenic Overlook via Bald Mountain Trail in Ketchum was recently named the eighth best hiking trail in the country. As for Boise? Well, thanks to our favorite summer pastime we’ve found the Boise River nominated for “Best River for Tubing In.”

Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media loading...

While they’re all worth traveling to in 2024, are they the best attractions in Idaho?

Get our free mobile app

Not according to a recent article from World Population Review which recently compiled a list of the 200 best places to visit in the United States. Can you guess which two came out on top for the Gem State?

Two Idaho Destinations Named Among the Best Places to Visit in the United States

World Population Review picked Big Springs in Eastern Idaho and the Sawtooth National Recreation Area as the state’s top places to visit. They explained:

For adventurers looking to take on Idaho, Big Springs has 120 million gallons of water flowing every day and beautiful wildlife views. Additionally, Sawtooth National Recreation Area's rugged mountain landscape is perfect for hikers and rafters looking for their fill of the great outdoors.

These are awesome places, but did the choices surprise you? Did you expect somewhere like Craters of the Moon or the Bruneau Sand Dunes top the list instead? Either way, if you’re putting together an Idaho bucket list and you haven’t visited these two destinations, you may want to now!

KEEP READING: 10 Incredible Adventures That Must Be On Your Idaho Summer Bucket List From hikes to waterslides to kayaking in beautiful blue waters, there's no shortage of fun things to do in Idaho this summer! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart