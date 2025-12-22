More than 700,000 Idahoans are expected to travel at least 50 miles during the year-end travel period that started on December 20 and ends on January 1. While AAA predicted that December 20 and 21 would be the most hectic days at Idaho airports, every day comes with the possibility of flight delays and missing your flight. But here’s something that might surprise you: what you wear to the airport might slow you down going through security.

The TSA recently issued a warning on Facebook that we’ve never seen before. As someone who used to travel on Christmas Eve, it really caught my attention. Because of the nature of my job, I was routinely traveling to visit family in Ohio on Christmas Eve. There’s no way to make that trip without at least one layover and often, I was arriving right before Christmas Eve Mass or heading directly to a family dinner. While it wasn’t comfortable, I would often wear what I planned on wearing to that occasion so I could head there straight from the airport.

How Sparkly Clothing Can Trigger TSA Body Scanners

Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media loading...

Turns out, those festive sweaters or sparkly tops could slow down TSA security lines. Now that the government shutdown is behind us, the TSA has returned to being very active on social media and just posted this message on their Facebook page:

TSA PSA: The body scanners don’t love sparkles. We don’t want to dull your holiday shine but we don’t recommend wearing your sparkly holiday sweater to the airport.

Now that I think back on it, the few times I’ve been pulled aside during screening I have been wearing an outfit like this! I had no idea that sequins, metallic threads and other embellishments could trigger body scanner alarms. That suddenly explains the extra pat-down and anxiety I had watching the clock tick toward my boarding time.

Why Wrapped Gifts Can Slow Airport Security in Idaho

Sparkly sweaters aren’t the only holiday tradition that will slow you down at security. The TSA also warns against packing wrapped gifts in either your carry-on or checked luggage.

Get our free mobile app

If a wrapped package triggers an alarm, TSA agents have no choice but to unwrap it and inspect the contents. So save yourself the disappointment and wrap your gifts after you arrive at your destination or use gift bags that are easy to open and repackage.

Snacks Idaho Travelers Shouldn't Bring Through TSA

Speaking of things that won’t make it through security, we know that many travelers like to bring their own snacks to avoid high prices at airport restaurants and shops. However, not all of them are safe to make it through the TSA gate. Here’s a look at some treats that may be confiscated from you.