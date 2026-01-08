Most Idahoans don’t think twice about the roads that we drive every day. They’re routes to work, to visit friends or just get out of town for a few days. When something becomes so familiar and routine, it becomes easy to underestimate.

For example, I’ve lived in Southeast Boise the majority of the almost 16 years I’ve lived in Boise. While I will forever be spooked by how narrow and how close ID-55 is to the Payette River on the way to McCall, I rarely think twice about driving down Parkcenter to and from work every day. With the number of deer, geese and other wildlife in the area? That’s probably not a good thing.

READ MORE: Idaho is Home to 4 of the Nation's Longest Highways

As Idaho turned the calendar to 2026, data from the Idaho Transportation Department offers an important reminder of just how dangerous some familiar stretches of road can be. During the 2025 calendar year, 208 fatal crashes claimed the lives of 228 people on Idaho roads. While those numbers may be adjusted slightly as data for the year is finalized, patterns definitely emerged.

Get our free mobile app

Across the state, the most common contributing factors weren’t hard to predict. Aside from “failed to maintain lane,” alcohol impairment topped the list as it was a factor in over 20% of Idaho’s fatal crashes last year. Other common factors included driving too fast for conditions, inattention, exceeding the speed limit and drug impairment. Fatigue, drowsiness or falling asleep behind the wheel played a role in 13 of the crashes. In many cases, more than one factor played a role in the crash.

2025’s deadliest roads in Idaho aren’t necessarily ones that feel the scariest at first glance (we’re looking at you ID-55.) With winter weather still very much a possibility within the next few months, this list is a good reminder that slowing down, staying alert and driving sober matter even on the roads you know best.

ITD Data Reveals 2025's Deadliest Roads in Idaho According to the Idaho Transportation Department crash summary dashboard, these Idaho roadways saw more fatalities than others across the date. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart