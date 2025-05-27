Summer may not officially arrive in Idaho until Friday, June 20 but thousands of Idahoans are already in that summer state of mind!

With many Idaho schools already on summer break, you might already be planning routes for an epic summer road trip!

Maybe a quick trip to Lagoon in Farmington, Utah? While there’s no new coaster at the park this summer, the park officially opened three new rides over Memorial Day Weekend. A new area in Pioneer Village known as “The District” features two new steampunk inspired rides: Time Tinker and Steamworx. That’s also where you’ll find a reimagined version of the 1963 classic helicopter ride that’s been renamed Rivets & Rotors.

Or maybe you’re thinking of something slightly more relaxing like renting a boat or jet skis to take out on Payette Lake in McCall. We can’t think of a better way to cool off than a refreshing dip in the lake followed up by a mountain of ice cream from Ice Cream Alley!

Whatever your destination, you’ll be putting quite a few miles on your vehicle and you may just end up driving on one of America’s longest highways! That’s right. FOUR of the longest highways in the entire country pass right through the Gem State, which may surprise you depending on which part of the state you live in.

I live in Boise and there’s often times when the Treasure Valley feels isolated from other “big cities” in the Pacific Northwest, so I was surprised to see Idaho pop up multiple times on this list!

So, which legendary roads are we talking about? Grab the keys, gas up your ride, because we’re about to take a closer look at where Idaho fits into the mix of America’s longest highways!

These are the top 10 longest federal & interstate routes in the US Plus a bonus 11th highway that's technically split into two. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant