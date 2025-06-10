Every summer, Idaho law enforcement agencies step up their efforts to remind you to “Look Before You Lock.” And every year, you wonder “who could leave their pet or child in a dangerously hot vehicle?”

Parts of Idaho are already experiencing near record heat before astronomical summer begins in mid-June and police have already charged one parent with felony injury to a child for leaving her two-year old in a hot car.

Meridian Police say that a concerned citizen saw the child sweating and crying inside a locked vehicle at a local pizza shop on May 25. The high temperature was 87º that day, but police say the interior of the vehicle measured more than 130º at the time the child was rescued.

Why Hot Cars Are So Dangerous During Idaho Summers

Boise Police remind people that even on a day where the air temperature is a comfortable 75º, the interior of a locked vehicle could reach 94º within 10 minutes and close to 110º within 30.

But you’d never forget to remove your child or pet from a hot car, right? I believe you, but it’s easy to forget just about everything else that may be sitting in your car. Leaving some objects in a hot car could lead to damage or some pretty costly messes!

Common Items That Can Melt or Warp on Hot Idaho Days

I learned that lesson the hard way. Last year, I accidentally left my wallet in the center console of my car when I was at work. I didn’t think much of it until I went to pay for dinner at The Warehouse and discovered that my debit card had melted and warped. The tap feature still worked, so no harm no foul…right?

Wrong. While I was able to pay for my tacos at KB’s with the tap, the kiosks at the BoDo Parking Garage don’t accept tap. After it spit my card out for the fifth time, I had to call my husband and beg him to pay for me to escape the parking lot.

Costly Consequences of Forgetting These Common Items

Debit and credit cards are on the list of items that experts say should never be in your car on a hot day. What other items should you remove from your car ASAP? Take a look.

11 Things You Should Never Leave in Your Car on a Hot Idaho Day